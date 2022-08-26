Ilouity, the maternity jeans that Parisians love

Find maternity clothes (in general) and maternity jeans (specifically) that combine comfort and style can be a complicated task. illuity, based in Sweden, was born from the hands of Fanny Hengren Rosén and Asli Tunhammar after they met in Stockholm and personally encountered this problem; “We were both pregnant and we started talking about how difficult it was to find good maternity clothes”they count “While becoming a mother is a huge life-changing event, it shouldn’t mean women have to dress a certain way. A woman’s body goes through many changes during and after pregnancy, which makes it even more important that we feel like ourselves”, they affirm. Under this premise, Fanny and Asli launched Ilouity in December 2021a brand of maternity jeans that aims to expectant mothers to look and feel their best. Comfortable designs that do not neglect trends and that stand out for their flattering silhouettes that have already conquered insiders Parisian like Monica de la Villardierewho wears them non-stop during her pregnancy, as she recounted in this article published in fashion. We talked to Fanny and Asli, founders of the firm, about its beginnings, its inspiration and maternity fashion.

Who is behind Ilouity?

Asli and Fanny (31 years old): mothers of two based in Stockholm, Sweden. After giving birth to our daughters a week apart, we became close friends. When we started talking about the impossible task of finding good (and flattering) maternity jeans, like two jean lovers, we totally agreed that there weren’t many options available in the maternity wear market. So we set out to create our own. Inspired by our daughters Ilse and Milou, Ilouity was founded.