“I’m 18”, “You were 24 on Football Manager”

Controversy breaks out in Sweden over the case of Silas Nwankwo 18-year-old Nigerian striker who in the winter transfer market session moved to Mjallby from Nasarawa United . In the Nigerian championship Nwankwo stood out with goals (19 plus 8 assists). Numbers that allowed him to appear in the Nigerian Professional Football League team of the year and to snatch a contract in Europe. But the day of the presentation of him are problems arise . The sports director of the Swedish club Harse Larsson he publicly praised him: “For his age, he has been the protagonist of impressive numbers. An 18-year-old player will need time to integrate, but the qualities are all there.”

“Are you sure you’re 18?”

The controversy arose on social media. Many fans have questioned her age. “Are you sure you were born in 2004?”, users ask. Everything comes from the complaint of a journalist, Rasim Reizwhich shares an image of the famous video game on social networks Football Manageraccording to which, Nwankwo would have instead 24 years old, indicating June 11, 1996 as his date of birth. This was highlighted in the 2021 edition. In the one just released, the footballer instead he is 18 years old. “How is this possible?” Asks the reporter. The controversies bring to mind the case of Minala, midfielder who made his debut in Serie A with Lazio and on whom an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor of the FIGC was opened, to verify his age.