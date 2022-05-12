I’m a fan of the Canadiens… and the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander. Three star players in their prime. John Tavares, a forward with four seasons of at least 80 points in the NHL.

If these players played for an American team, it would be one of the most popular among hockey fans in Canada, after that of their respective city.

Since they evolve in Toronto, in the Canadian metropolis, the Leafs are as much hated as they are despised. You have to see the reaction of boys in the RDS newsroom when it comes to the Maple Leafs.

According to Prince Dannik, John Tavares is slower than Derian Hatcher.

Samy Dee threatens to sink into a powerful depression if Toronto advances to the second round.

Big Will shakes the foundations of 1755 René-Lévesque East every time Jack Campbell has a weakness with the cookie.

I roll up my sleeves and put on my armor. I’m a Canadiens fan and I love the Maple Leafs.

Phew, it is said. There are security guards outside my door.

In fact, I like any team that has a lot of spectacular players. In this regard, we cannot even debate.

The Leafs have a team with charismatic attack-based players. Unless you’re Jacques Lemaire, come and tell me that’s not what you’re looking for when you watch a hockey game.

No chance?

The Maple Leafs finished with 115 points. A good record for 4th place overall. Have you ever seen a team with 115 points given so few chances to make it through the first round?

I haven’t heard a single prediction that gave the Leafs even a chance to make it to Game 7 against the Lightning.

It looked like Tampa Bay was taking on the Canadiens hit with a Covid-19 outbreak over the holidays with Cam Hillis in the lineup and Fernand in front of goal.

Hearing how the Maple Leafs had absolutely no chance of “surprising” a team that finished with fewer points in the standings, I ended up going over to the villainous side.

The real bad guys?

We seem to have a short memory. The Maple Leafs are the bad guys? The rivals?

My animosity is higher toward the Lightning than the Leafs, with whom this generation’s moments of rivalry come down to just one first-round series in 2021.

Did we forget the quote from Nikita Kucherov that suggested the real Stanley Cup win was won in the previous round?

We also forgot the diminutive player agent of Kucherov, Dan Milstein, who began to taunt the Canadian on social networks. You are not playing my friend.

Nikita is sending kind regards to Montreal Canadiens fans! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/jan0p0GDr6 — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 8, 2021

Auston Matthews

Curiously, Auston Matthews does not seem to be unanimous among my relatives who follow hockey. In fact, it is unanimous on the other side. Nobody loves her.

No one except Max Van Houtte. Not liking Matthews would be a legendary contradiction to her title as a fashion blogger.

Why not love it by the way? Matthews is one of the five most electrifying players in the NHL.

If you like hockey, you like seeing Matthews come back to the top of the slot in position to get a wrist shot.

We are campaigning for a loose hockey and that is exactly what the star of the Maple Leafs brings. He looks like what he is: a star. And it performs at the height of its potential every year in the market where the pressure is the highest with that of Montreal.

That’s when the last time a player of Matthews’ caliber wore blue-white-red. He died at age 70, two weeks ago…

Plus, he’s been drinking with Justin Bieber.

“Exactly, I hate Bieber. »

“That’s a lie. You love it Bieber. I love him too. Assume you. »

“Matthews doesn’t do anything in the playoffs first. »

“Matthews is 24 years old. Step 42. Diagnosis is quick”

Toronto, the unloved?

“It’s not the Leafs that I don’t like. It’s Toronto”, we often hear.

But why exactly?

However, we do not criticize certain groups of people in the regions or in Quebec because they criticize everything that is in Montreal, only because it is in Montreal?

It’s not a bit the same principle with Toronto, a larger and economically stronger city than Montreal.

I grant you that there are indeed reasons to be jealous of the sports offer in Toronto.

Are you sure that as Canadiens fans, we have the luxury of making fun of the Leafs because they are systematically eliminated in the first round?

It’s not like we’re knee deep in clover.

And then, as long as encouraging the Hurricanes where Sebastian Aho is a complete unknown in his own market, I prefer to see a passionate hockey market enjoying the good weather.

Go Leafs go!

Ok, maybe the last sentence wasn’t necessary.