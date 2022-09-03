I’m a fitness expert and tried Kim Kardashian’s intense glute workout to get an ass like her – what I learned

A FITNESS expert tried Kim Kardashian’s glute workout and shared her thoughts.

The fitness guru wanted to get Kim Kardashian’s toned legs and admirable glutes, but she said she was glad she didn’t have to do another leg the next day.

Mollie Davies wrote a fitness blog on Tom’s Guide to share her experience of Kim Kardashian’s tough leg workout.

To start, Davies made sure to do a proper pre-workout.

“I made sure I did a long stretching routine beforehand, focusing a lot on my hamstrings, as they stretch pretty easily,” Davies said.

The training itself lasted 40 minutes.

Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer Melissa Alcantara revealed the workout routine to Davies.

She only does these workouts twice a week, Alcantara said.

The Kardashian sister’s leg workout includes:

Walking lunges (4 sets of 20 reps on each leg):

Raised glute bridge (4 sets of 20 reps on each leg

Raised Goblet Squats (4 sets of 12-20 reps):

Butt Kickbacks (5 sets of 50 reps)

Bulgarian split squats (4 sets of 12 reps on each leg)

Dumbbell Hamstring Curls (4 sets of 12-20 reps)

“Although I found glute kicks relatively easy to pull off, I could tell almost instantly that my glutes had received a great workout,” Davies said.

The benefit of the workout is that you can modify the steps to make it easier or more intense.

“Effective glute routines don’t have to be intimidating, or require a ton of equipment, or be a real gym bunny,” Davies said.

“The day after that workout, I could really feel it in my legs, and I realized that to build the sculpted pins of my dreams, I needed to diversify my lower body workouts more often. »

“I’m just glad I don’t have another leg day on the cards for a week…”

Even if your dream body isn’t Kim K’s, you can still try her workout routine.