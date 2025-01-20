I’m a neuroscientist and this is why I dislike hair salons

What To Know Understanding beauty parlor stroke syndromeThe phenomenon was first identified in the early 1990s by an American neurologist who linked a patient’s stroke to their visit to a hair salon.

A stroke typically occurs when blood flow to the brain is suddenly reduced or interrupted, depriving the brain of essential oxygen and nutrients.

Going to a hair salon can be either a relaxing or exasperating experience. It largely depends on the customer’s preferences and the professional’s skills. However, regardless of the situation, the critical factor is ensuring it is a safe experience. Although it usually is, there are rare but real occurrences known as beauty parlor stroke syndrome.

The phenomenon was first identified in the early 1990s by an American neurologist who linked a patient’s stroke to their visit to a hair salon. This connection was made after observing that certain head positions during hair washes could potentially obstruct blood flow to the brain.

Over time, more cases have been reported. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe conditions that may become life-threatening. Recognizing and preventing these signs is crucial, especially since not everyone can avoid visiting salons entirely.

what causes this syndrome?

A stroke typically occurs when blood flow to the brain is suddenly reduced or interrupted, depriving the brain of essential oxygen and nutrients. This interruption might result from various causes, including neck manipulation or specific postures that restrict blood flow.

The neck flexion required during a shampoo can compress blood vessels, akin to stepping on a garden hose.

The most common outcome of this position is neck pain; however, symptoms like dizziness, nausea, blurred vision, or partial paralysis might indicate beauty parlor stroke syndrome.

who is at risk?

While everyone faces potential risks when using salon washbasins, certain groups are more susceptible.

Elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions such as smoking habits, obesity, or hypertension are at higher risk.

Younger individuals without obvious health issues might also be affected under specific circumstances.

A case study from 2022 highlighted a young man who developed symptoms like vertigo after visiting a barber. Though initial tests returned normal results, further examination revealed impaired blood flow in his cerebellum.

how to use washbasins safely

Ideally, avoiding the salon washbasin altogether or adopting alternative methods like washing hair at home can prevent potential complications. However, if usage is unavoidable, both clients and professionals should adhere to safety guidelines:

Clients should slowly adjust their head position without sudden movements to minimize risks. A towel or cushion should be used for additional support if available.

If extended time in the washbasin is necessary (e.g., when applying treatments), clients should take breaks by sitting up rather than keeping their heads back continuously.

Smooth movements during washing are crucial; aggressive maneuvers like drying hair while still reclined should be avoided. Clients should request to sit upright before having their hair dried with a towel.

it’s about awareness

Hair salons themselves aren’t inherently harmful; it’s primarily about ensuring safe practices around equipment like washbasins. Customers do not need to stop visiting salons but must remain vigilant regarding how their service providers handle procedures involving head positioning during washes.