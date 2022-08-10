I’m a parenting expert – the real reason Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are suddenly so private about their kids

There are many thousands, if not millions, of photographs featuring the Kardashians online.

Notably, two members of the Kardashian family have become more secretive — especially when it comes to their children.

Why have Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner suddenly become more private after years of revealing everything to the media?

Kirsty Ketley, Parenting Consultant, Parenting App Co-Founder Parenthood and mum-of-two, from Surrey, UK, has a theory. Here’s what Ketley thinks:

“The Kardashian/Jenner family is one of the most famous and photographed families in the world.

“They have all earned their fortunes living in the spotlight, sharing their ups and downs and journeys as they embark on parenthood, posting regular updates on their social media platforms about their children.

“It has become very visible recently that two of the family members, Khloe and Kylie, now seem to be avoiding the spotlight on their children and choosing to keep things a little more private.

“Although there has been no official statement as to why this might be, and it is certainly not something to criticize, one of the reasons may be due to the constant backlash they face about their parenthood.

“Khloe was recently accused of putting her daughter, True, in danger by posting a picture of her new school supplies emblazoned with her name, and Kylie of giving her four-year-old daughter Stormi fake nails that featured a choking hazard.

“Living life through the lens is no small feat, and when it comes to children, their safety and well-being should be paramount, so could Kylie and Khloe realize that. ?

“Children are believed to have well over 1,000 photos of themselves on social media by the time they reach the age of five, as parents ‘share’ their every move – good and bad!

“This of course carries risks, whether you have a private account or not, because people can easily and quickly capture and distribute images, which means that they can easily fall into the “wrong” hands and your child can be operated online. , in places where you really don’t want them exploited.

“Of course, it’s natural to want to share your parenting life with family and friends online and for the millions of influencers sharing their parenting journey, it helps normalize the less talked about aspects of being ‘mom and dad’. and helps other parents feel less alone.

“Doing so can also be a way to earn money and work with children, but it’s important to remember that any time an image is shared digitally on social media, there is the risk it becomes beyond your control. .

“It’s also important to remember that anything you share is there for your child to see once they’re old enough to access these platforms and may leave them feeling violated and embarrassed.

“With Khloe and Kylie reaching millions of people every day, this may of course be a cause for concern, but they may also feel that growing up in the spotlight is not what they want for their children, to help them. to have a sort of “normal” childhood, as other celebrities, like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd and Tyra Banks, seem to be doing just fine with their children.

“Keeping kids away from social media and the public eye can also discourage them from wanting their own accounts at a young age. Parents are role models for their children, remember, and seeing their parents share their every move could be seen as something to aspire to.

“But it’s also possible that Khloe and Kylie want to protect their children from the toxic side of being online – the vicious online trolls, as I shared with other parents last year.

“It is unfortunately not uncommon for online trolls to post nasty remarks about looks, names, etc. children and any parent reading these kinds of comments about their child would feel upset.

“With anything that leaves a footprint on the internet, your child is likely to encounter negative feedback, which can negatively affect their mental well-being.

“The obvious thing would be to keep your kids completely off social media.

“But the most realistic thing is to be very aware of what you post, who you share your content with and how often you put your children in the spotlight, in order to minimize potential risks. »