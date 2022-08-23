I’m a plastic surgeon – signs Kylie Jenner may have spent at least $48,000 getting the job done

KYLIE Jenner would have you believe that she never went under the knife and that any change in her appearance is due to fillers.

But Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Daniel Barrett told the US Sun he’s pretty sure she’s done more than just artificially plump up her lips – in fact, he’s absolutely certain she’s had a BBL and more.

Like her sisters, Kylie has repeatedly said in interviews that she hasn’t had plastic surgery, insisting that lip fillers are her only beauty vice.

“People think I went under the knife and completely rebuilt my face, which is completely untrue,” she told Paper magazine in 2019. “I’m terrified! I never would.

“They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. These are fillers. I do not deny it, ”she insisted.

But just like sisters Kim, Khloe and Kendall — though probably not Kourtney, according to Dr. Barrett — she most likely did some work.

LIP INJECTIONS – AND AN INVERSION

“In 2015 there was a controversy over her lips, which were clearly full of filler – she later admitted that too! said Dr. Barrett, who did not treat Kylie.

“There’s no way to go from these very thin lips to these without filling or fat transfer,” he added.

Lip injections aren’t cheap, costing between $1,500 and $3,000, plus maintenance.

But equally significant was when she temporarily stopped using fillers in 2018.

“The biggest transformation, then the reverse transformation, was when she got her lips deflated,” he said.

SCULPTING, BOTOX AND FILLER

Dr. Barrett also thinks she made other changes to her face.

“She may have done a bit of work on her nose and face with a bit of sculpting, Botox or jaw filler,” he said.

“Maybe a bit of Botox in the forehead and definitely some good makeup. »

BRAZILIAN BUTTOCK LIFT

Kylie didn’t opt ​​for a BBL, but Dr Barrett says there’s no way her body would have changed so dramatically without surgery.

“His hip and waist proportions seem to be altered. She has a beautiful form but it does not seem to be given by God. This is usually achieved with a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

“I can say without a doubt in my mind that she had liposuction in her abdomen, flanks and fat transfer on her buttocks,” he added.

“There is no other way to go from a straight shaped body to this curvaceous body without this procedure. »

BBL surgeries can cost between $10,000 and $25,000.

BREAST IMPLANTS

Kylie hit back at rumors that she was getting breast implants in 2015.

“No, people,” she wrote on her website. “I didn’t have breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with it.

“The truth is that as I got older, I gained 15 pounds and my body changed; I definitely got fleshed out. »

But fans have noticed more changes since then, and Dr. Barrett says she “most likely” had breast implants.

“You can tell because she went from wearing a push-up bikini to a string bikini…you can see the superior fullness of a high-level silicone implant,” he said.

The procedure can cost between $10,000 and $20,000.

Ultimately, the surgeon says Kylie is “beautiful either way,” adding, “She looks stunning before and after. Her body is superb. She did a good job! »

