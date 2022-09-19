I’m a Proud Catfish – My Exact Makeup Routine to Transform into Kylie Jenner

LOOK OUT Miss Jenner, there’s a new Kylie in town.

Taylor Madison is a mom and makeup pro — much like Kylie Jenner herself — who shared her viral catfish tutorial.

“How I turn into catfish 101,” she joked to the camera as she slapped her face with a foundation-soaked sponge.

She started her makeup tutorial with a foundation that initially looked orange tinted.

“Yes, it does look a bit orange,” she denied. ” I do not know why. It oxidizes on my skin and ends up looking better. »

Next, she strategically applied concealer to her face to achieve Kylie’s signature facial structure.

She also applied bronzer heavily to her cheeks as well as her forehead.

“Get it all ripped off,” she advised.

After the face contour, Madison shaped her brows to match those of Kylie Jenner’s famous sultry arches.

Madison first defined her brows with a brow pencil, then followed with brow powder to set the product and create intense pigmentation.

“I like dark, thick brows,” she said. ” It’s my thing. If you have them naturally, I’m jealous. »

Madison then asked viewers to cook — not food, but rather their faces.

“Pastry really rips your face off,” she said.

Baking might not be for everyone, but Madison assured the makeup trend can make all the difference in the final look.

“I don’t cook all the time because I have dry skin,” she revealed. “But I swear it makes you feel like you just ripped it all off yourself.” »

She revisited her darkened brows with a concealer brush to provide further definition, bringing the concealer all the way to her lids to “define” the area for added beautification.

She used the $48 Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette from Makeup By Mario, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist.

“It’s heaven,” she said of the palette. “It’s probably my favorite palette I’ve ever had in my life. »

After sculpting her eyes, she brushed off the rest of the baking powder, applied rosy blush to the apples of her cheeks, and applied lip liner and lipstick to her shapely lips.

Viewers, stunned by Madison’s resemblance to Kylie Jenner, expressed their shock in the comments.

“She doesn’t look like Kylie Jenner,” one commenter wrote. “Kylie Jenner looks like her. »

