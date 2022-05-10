I’m A PT: Here’s A 10-Minute Workout To Banish Bingo Wings And Get Arms Like Jennifer Aniston

WANT lean, toned arms to rival Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, and Pippa Middleton? Don’t we all?

Fortunately, you can feel stronger and tone your arms in just 20 days with this 10-minute workout, created by Freeletics Personal Trainer Vanessa Gebhardt.

Combining a mix of heavy movements and targeting various muscles in your upper body is the secret to building shapely arms.

However, adding resistance to your workouts isn’t just great for defining muscle.

When done correctly, lifting weights can help improve posture and improve mobility, helping us move comfortably through life.

Resistance training also helps build stronger bones and can improve your musculoskeletal health.

“This can help reduce age-related problems like osteoporosis,” Vanessa says, which is especially important for women who lose bone and muscle mass due to hormonal changes that occur during menopause.

Plus, as Vanessa explains, more muscle mass means more calories burned at rest throughout the day, which can help with weight loss.

Convinced? Grab some weights and give this short and sweet upper body workout a try.

Devote time to this every day for 20 days and you’ll start to see changes quickly.

Your 10 minute toned arms workout

Vanessa describes this as the double dumbbell power generator.

As the name suggests, you will need a set of dumbbells for this, however, if you don’t have dumbbells, you can try using large, full water bottles or cans.

“This is a timed workout that can get harder as your strength increases, whether it’s lifting heavier dumbbells or increasing the time of each movement by ten seconds each round,” says Vanessa.

As the days go on and the workout gets easier for you, be sure to make it harder, so your muscles can continue to be challenged.

For this, you will do three rounds of the following. Remember, it’s short, but intense, so it shouldn’t be easy!

Dumbbell floor press

7

Working time: 40 seconds

Lie down on the floor, knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Holding the dumbbells, start with your arms straight across your chest, keep your shoulder blades tight, and always keep your head, shoulders, and glutes on the floor with your feet on the ground.

Keep your palms facing away from you and lower the weights with control toward your chest.

Engage your chest to push up to the starting position and count one rep when your arms are fully extended across your chest.

Break time: 20 seconds

Double Dumbbell Bent Rows

7

Working time: 40 seconds

Begin bent at the waist with a weight in each hand and arms toward the floor.

Bend your knees slightly, always keeping your torso contracted and your back straight.

Keep your shoulders back and down and use your back muscles to bring the weights toward your ribs.

Count one rep when the weights have dropped to the start.

Break time: 20 seconds

dumbbell flyes

7

Working time: 40 seconds

Lie down on the floor, knees bent and feet flat.

Start with your arms straight across your chest and a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing each other.

Keeping your core tight, make sure your head, shoulders, and hips remain flat on the ground.

Keep your arms slightly bent and extend them until your hands are at chest height, just above the floor.

Engage your chest to return your arms to the starting position. That is a repetition.

Break time: 20 seconds

Incline dumbbell flyes

7

Working time: 40 seconds

Start by holding a weight in each hand. Bend at the waist, push your hips back, and keep your knees slightly bent, core tight, and back straight.

Let your arms extend all the way down, palms facing in, and lift your dumbbells to shoulder height.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and count one rep when you’ve slowly lowered the weights back to the starting position.

Break time: 20 seconds

7

Dumbbell triceps extensions

7

Working time: 40 seconds

Start standing with a dumbbell gripped in both hands.

Always keep your core contracted and bring the dumbbell overhead with both arms fully extended.

Bend your arms at the elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head.

Use your triceps to return the dumbbell overhead and count one rep when your arms are fully extended overhead.

Break time: 20 seconds

hammer curls

Working time: 40 seconds

Start standing with dumbbells in both hands.

Keep your core engaged and your elbows close to your body with your palms facing each other.

Curl both dumbbells up to shoulder height and count one rep when the dumbbells are at shoulder height.

Break time: 40 seconds

Toned arms 101

Focusing on your technique throughout training is vital.

“If you train with weights, it’s important to find your comfort range.

“For example, if you find that doing eight to 12 reps of a weighted exercise is too easy, add more weight or increase your reps.

“Too hard? Then you’re likely compromising your form and it’s best to cut back or limit yourself to bodyweight-only exercises,” says Vanessa.

Nutrition is also key. Think protein (like chicken, eggs, tofu, turkey, and fish), fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like nuts, seeds, and avocado.

“Nutrition will help you build the tone you’re looking for. Stay hydrated and try to drink only water to quench your thirst.”

If you expect to continue your upper body training after the 20 days are up, be sure to start factoring in recovery time.

“It is crucial to take rest days so your body has enough time to adjust to the exercises and the muscles you are building.

“Overdoing arm exercises can give you results, but they are likely not sustainable in the long term.”

Adds Vanessa: “Getting enough sleep is also a very important part of helping sore muscles recover and get stronger.

“The power of a good night’s rest is something I can only recommend!”