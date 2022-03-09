I’m A Relationship Expert: 8 Hot Sex Scenes From TV And Movies Guaranteed To Put You In The Mood.

STILL struggling to light the flames of passion in the bedroom?

Colin Firth’s drenched torso as he emerged from a lake set viewers’ pulses racing in 1995 during the hit television series Pride and Prejudice.

So much so that it appears to have inspired a raunchy new scene in Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, when 33-year-old Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, emerges from the water with his shirt plastered to his torso in a red-hot preview. for the new series.

Relationship expert Rebecca Dakin tells Nikki Watkins of the best sex scenes from TV and movies to get you in the mood.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

THIS adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel is the story of Elizabeth Bennet, played by Jennifer Ehle, who faces pressure from her parents to get married.

She is introduced to the handsome Mr. Darcy, and the electric sexual tension between the pair leaps off the screen.

9

The scene that brought a generation to its knees, that ignited sexual fantasies across the country, was that of Mr. Darcy emerging from the water, drenched, his shirt clinging to every contour of his body.

It’s so sexy because it’s a glimpse into the forbidden. Elizabeth can’t have her wickedness with him because it would be forbidden in those reserved times.

His glimpse of her body is an anticipation of what it would be like to see him naked, a taste of the passions that await him.

Everyone is turned on with a hint of secret lust and her body is amazing to look at.

9½ weeks (1986)

THE erotic film portrays art gallery employee Elizabeth McGraw, played by Kim Basinger, who has a brief and intense affair with mysterious Wall Street broker John Gray, played by Mickey Rourke.

It is so full of sex that its American distributor deemed it too explicit and it was heavily edited for release.

9

The featured sex scene is a clinch on a rainy staircase. This outdoor session turns viewers on, as seeing raw, uninhibited carnal lust ignites the human sexual drive.

This is an idealized sex scene that we know wouldn’t live up to the hype in real life, which is why it’s so riveting to watch.

Pretty Woman (1990)

THIS romantic movie is based on Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) who is hired by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere.

The scene that makes the libido skyrocket is when they make love on top of a piano.

9

Having sex in a public place is erotic, so what’s sexier than having sex on a piano in a public restaurant?

It’s something most people would be too inhibited to do. Seeing a fantasy that you are too afraid to commit to yourself is deeply red-hot.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

THIS third and final installment in the Fifty Shades film series is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by EL James.

Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, and Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan) are now married and continuing their erotic sexual experimentation.

9

The infamous red room in her house is a luxurious and sexually arousing playroom that introduces the idea of ​​experimenting with pleasure versus pain in a controlled and consensual environment.

The sex scene between the couple, where he covers her eyes with red satin while pinning her to a free-standing wall, highly excites viewers, as being blindfolded and holding on is a common fantasy.

Anastasia tries to feel where Christian is and what is to come, and it is this heady anticipation that makes the audience hold their breath along with her.

Learning something new and intriguing like we do with the bondage scenes in these movies, which may not be available in our own sex lives, is always hugely erotic.

Bridgerton (2020)

THE sexed-up period piece about 19th-century aristocrats is full of racy scenes.

They’re all incredibly hot, and especially those between the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

9

The one that gets viewers hot under the collar is when Daphne and the Duke do it in the library, with her on a ladder.

This scene plays into all the sexual fantasies we have about ripping the bodice, since she’s so heavily dressed.

Seeing him peel off these layers is an extreme turn-on.

Our own libidos cannot help but react to this stimulation.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

THE romance film stars Jennifer Gray as Frances “Baby” Houseman, who falls for dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a vacation park.

As the film is full of intertwined bodies and sensual movements, it makes the link in our brain go from dancing directly to sex.

9

Viewers of the movie can’t help but get excited thinking about sex.

The iconic scene where Johnny teaches Baby to dance one on one, culminating in them falling onto the bed, makes all our fantasies come true.

Wild Things (1998)

THIS crime thriller about high school girls trying to extort money from a teacher is known for its erotic content, as the sex scenes were more explicit than what you normally see in Hollywood movies.

The most exciting is the scene where the main characters Suzie Toller and Kelly Van Ryan, played by Neve Campbell and Denise Richards respectively, passionately embrace in a swimming pool, leading to a threesome with Sam Lombardo, played by Matt Dillon.

9

Underwater or rainy scenes cause clothing to cling to the contours of our bodies, often making them see-through, accentuating bulges and protruding nipples.

Our libido can’t help but react to these visual cues, leaving us instantly turned on.

True Blood (2012)

THE horror drama series centers on Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) who falls in love with vampire Bill Compton, played by Stephen Moyer.

There are several orgy scenes on the show and naturally our bodies go into overdrive from the sheer carnal lust they represent.

9

Orgies appeal to people’s dark side and fantasies of sexually devouring a lover we didn’t know we had.

There are things that happen in group sex that we all wonder about and are turned on but too scared to confront, like the feeling of multiple hands on your body and the pleasure of seeing someone you love being the center of someone else’s attention.

It’s both disturbing and exciting and ticks a lot of the boxes, sexually, for a lot of people.