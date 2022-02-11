“I’m a sea monster” – Libero Quotidiano





Drawings, scribbles, jokes and equations still stand out on the blackboard Stephen Hawking he had framed and hung in his office. Those symbols had been written by the scientists who attended the conference on “Superspace and supergravity” held in Cambridge in 1980. Their meaning, however, still waiting to be decrypted. Here’s why – as the Corriere della Sera – is defined as the last mystery left unsolved by the physicist.





The blackboard is now on display at the Science Museum in London. And the curators are hoping that some of the 42-year-old conference attendees will show up to help decode the puzzles. It seems – as reported Dagospia – that among the jokes remained undeciphered on the black table there is also a sentence that reads: “I am a sea monster”, or “I am a sea monster”.





At the London exhibition, however, there is not only that blackboard. Almost all the contents of Stephen Hawking’s office have been collected: a way to pay homage to him not only as a scientist, but also as a communicator and as a person capable of living with a neuro-degenerative disease. Among the exhibits, for example, there is also his latest wheelchair, which was at the same time his mobile office, his ventilation support and his voice, the way he communicated his ideas.



