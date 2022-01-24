‘I’m a second-rate director’

Who would ever think of diminishing the value of a director like Francis Ford Coppola? The very thought is pure madness! The only one who can afford such an act of treason is probably Coppola himself … Who, in fact, in these hours has had something to say about his importance as a filmmaker.

As the world prepares for the return to theaters of The Godfather for the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the film with Marlon Brando, in fact, Coppola reflects on its value in relation to that of great directors of the past, not hesitating to call himself a B series director.

“I’ve heard The Godfather referred to as one of the greatest films ever made. But when you compare me to the great artists of cinema, such as GW Pabst or Fritz Lang, or the great Murnau, Hitchcock, the great Italian and Japanese directors, when you approach the true heroes of cinema, I must admit that I should be considered as a second-rate director“were his words.

“But among those of the second category I’m a first-rate director“added the author of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. What do you think? Do you think Coppola deserves to be compared to the sacred monsters of the past? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, find a hilarious background on Nicolas Cage and The Godfather.