I’m a top coach »- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The new Tottenham coach at 17.5 million a year: “Whoever catches me will surely make a big hit.” And “Le Iene” joke: “His nickname will be Lecce”

To the Tottenham, in London, Antonio Conte

he found the right opportunity to start again. Catching yet another pharaonic contract of his career as a coach, in a league (and city) he already knew, having coached Chelsea in the 2016-2018 two-year period.

On the extra-luxury engagement that the Spurs have decided to grant to the former coach, the Mediaset TV program “Le Iene” wanted to joke with Conte, intercepted by the correspondent Stefano Corti. A question and answer between the two to joke about the salary of 17.5 million euros. «A real blow to the bank!», «We have finally found a team», begins the correspondent. “Yes, we have found a team”, Conte answers.

«As a coach on his debut with Juventus, Chelsea, Inter has always won the Scudetto. And with Tottenham? “asks the correspondent. “Getting into the top four will already be a challenge,” replies the coach. But it doesn’t stop there. Because Stefano Corti insists and offers to the technician Salvador Dalì’s mask, the same used by the protagonists of the series “La Casa di Carta”: “But let’s get to his shot in the bank, we brought you this perfect mask for the occasion. He will help you to carry out the coup. ” But Conte replies: «I think the blow was done by whoever takes me. It will surely make a big hit “.

And Stefano Corti: «From today his nickname will be Lecce. Officially joins the La Casa di Carta gang. We did a small hit in the bank, 17.5 million a year plus severance pay… ». The last line comes from the former Inter coach: «Yes, but that’s not the case, you do your job and it’s right that you do it well. I do it at the top and it is right that they pay me ».