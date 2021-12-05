“I’m afraid to quit. Mourinho? Great friend”
MILAN – Guest on Rai 3 at ‘Che tempo che fa’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic he allowed himself to have a long chat with Fabio Fazio to tell about himself and present his autobiography ‘Adrenalina’, released a few days ago in the bookstore: “The party for my 40 years? I didn’t expect so many people at the party. It means that they are friends and that I have done something positive“, says the Swedish AC Milan forward. Age weighs heavily on the athlete’s body:”Every morning I feel pain, but I have my goals in my head. There is a reason I am doing this: you have to get used to suffering. For me, suffering is like having breakfast. This suffering I carry forward and transform it into the energy to say that I must not give up“. Then he adds:”Adrenaline keeps me at these levels, and without adrenaline I wouldn’t be where I am. Adrenaline is the key to everything. Before I was more rock and roll and beautiful, now I’m more mature. As a child I was very active. My parents tried to control me but couldn’t“. Of his powerful agent Mino Raiola He says: “Mino is everything, an agent, a friend, a father, more than a family member. At the beginning of my career it helped me a lot“.
Ibra praises Mourinho and Ancelotti
Milan’s next match is against Liverpool, to attempt a miraculous qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League: “There is a big game on Tuesday. We hope to bring out the adrenaline it takes to try to win. Good luck? I’m stronger than this, I don’t believe it. We have to do our job, believe in ourselves“. Then he also talks about José Mourinho: “Great friend, great coach. We won together, it made me grow on and off the pitch“. Also of Carlo Ancelotti says very good things: “Great person. When I left PSG I called him and asked him: ‘How are you mister?’. He replied: ‘Don’t call me mister anymore, I’m your friend’“. Of his contract with Milan, due in June, says: “No, my contract does not expire. I want to play as much as possible and as long as I have adrenaline I will play. We put pressure on Milan for the renewal and I hope to stay with the Rossoneri for my whole life. I still have some goals to reach and I want to win another Scudetto. I don’t know what will be after football therefore I’m a little afraid to stop. Let’s see, but I want to keep playing“.