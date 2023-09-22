I’m already fixing my voice

Popular Cuban musician Eduardo Antonio, better known as El Divo de Placetas, expressed his gratitude to Yemaya for his recovery and announced that his first song following his recovery process would be dedicated to this deity.

The singer previously revealed that he was working on new music and his image for his return to the stage.

In a publication on social networks, Eduardo Antonio shared an image in which he is seen on his back facing the sea with his arms open and he thanked Yemaya for taking care of him and giving him her blessings. Their new song will be titled “For the Envious”.

The song will feature a video clip that includes photos of her hospital stay after being admitted to the emergency room due to diverticulitis, as well as photos of her previous cosmetic surgeries.

Eduardo Antonio previously shared his joy at his recovery and his desire to return to the stage.

His followers expressed happiness over his recovery and sent him messages of support and affection. They are looking forward to his return and the opportunity to enjoy his music and shows once again.

“I’m very happy to see that you have recovered, I’m going to visit you as soon as you can learn to sing, I’m sure my parents were born in Placetas”, “Ashi, towards Villa Clara We wish you all the best, we want to take care of you”, “Wow, how nice, get well soon, the public is waiting for you”, are some of the messages that can be read in the post.