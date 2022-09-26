‘I’m ashamed I was in ‘Speed ​​2’: Sandra Bullock

One of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood is undoubtedly Sandra Bullock, who at 57 years old has participated in more than 20 productions between cinema and television, which establish her as an undoubted reference in the audiovisual industry.

However, among the films in which he has participated there is one in particular about which he said he did not feel well, since for her, the plot and the character she played were not in line with her expectations.

In a chat with the entertainment portal ‘Toofab’, Bullock assured that “I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed to have been there. It’s called ‘Speed ​​2’. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island”.

What is the film about?

When Bullock said ‘slow boat’, he meant that the film was very boring. The film was the sequel to ‘Speed’ (1994), starring Keanu Reeves. For the second part, the director changed the lead, but kept Bullock in her role as ‘Annie Porter’.

In Latin America, the film ‘Speed ​​2’ was called ‘Maximum speed 2’, and throughout 125 minutes, it shows the journey and journeys of ‘Annie Porter’ and her boyfriend ‘Alex Sahw’, played by Jason Patric, to prevent a hijacked ship from crashing into an oil tanker. In the end, she reaches an island.

“That’s one I wish I hadn’t done and it wasn’t seen by the fans that I know of. Except you,” she told the journalist who was interviewing her.

Bullock was absolutely right, since as reported by the media ‘Variety’, the action film failed at the box office because it only managed to raise 164 million dollars, an amount that barely covered the 160 million dollars that were invested in making it. Did not meet audience goals.

The actress, jokingly commented that “(the plot) was very calm. Like, almost, five people. He (journalist) and the other four children, aged 12, watched as the slow boat headed towards the small island.”

Even later it was revealed that the actor Keanu Reeves decided to reject ‘Speed ​​2’, because he did not like the script.

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing ‘Jack Traven,’ and I loved ‘Speed,’ but a transatlantic ship? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling that the film was not the right thing to do.” Reeves commented on ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

As if that weren’t enough, it was not only a box office disaster, but also they awarded it with the Razzie – awards opposed to the Oscars – for the worst sequel or second part. Despite this, Sandra Bullock remains current in the industry. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best actress for the film ‘The Blind Side’ (2010).

