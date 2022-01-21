“I’m available for a part-time job to help Sinner”

The American, one of the strongest tennis players in the world, could be the supercoach of the South Tyrolean phenomenon

Could be John McEnroe, one of the strongest tennis players of all time, the supercoach named to help Jannik Sinne’s growthr. “I am open to a part-time job to help Jannik Sinner become a great player, even if he will become one regardless of whether I coach him or not,” the 62-year-old American commentator at the Australian Open said.

“I told Riccardo Piatti that if he wants my help to train this splendid Italian player, to improve him and help him grow, I would be very happy – he added -. I saw him train last year during the US Open and he really is a sponge”.

It was Sinner himself who created great curiosity with some statements. “My team is made up for the moment by Riccardo Piatti (the coach), Dalibor Sirola (athletic trainer), Claudio Zimaglia (physiotherapist) and another person I don’t want to reveal”.

Mister X seems to be McEnroe, a true legend of world tennis. The American, in addition to being number 1 in the world for four consecutive years, has won 77 ATP tournaments in singles and the same number in doubles, 7 Grand Slams in singles, 9 in doubles and 1 in mixed doubles. The rivalry with Bjorn Borg is legendary, as is his behavior on the pitch, which put him at the opposite end of Sinner, always calm and calm on the edge of the ice age. SuperMac, on the other hand, had a character that was nothing short of fuming enough to deserve the nickname of ‘SuperBrat’ (super brat).