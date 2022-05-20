I’m Batman! These are the 5 most emblematic actors who have represented the acclaimed superhero

Throughout cinematic history, the vigilante of Gotham Cityhas been played by world-class stars who had the privilege to say: I’m Batman! Regarding the release of the most recent film of this superhero, hbo max He shares with us a recount of some of the most emblematic actors who have donned the dark knight suit and whose titles are available on the platform.

Since his first appearance on the screens, in 1989, the biggest names in show business have donned the cape of this character. Here are some of the representatives of Hollywood who have had the honor of giving life to this mysterious vigilante of the DC UNIVERSEeach one establishing its characteristic stamp to each version of Batman.

Michael Keaton

The winner of the Golden Globe in 2015 for best actor and, nominated for various academy awards, within his extensive acting career he starred in Batman in 1989, which most of us remember today for his singular charisma and audacity. Directed by Tim Burton, Keaton along with Jack Nicholson, as the Joker, made the first series of Batman movies. The defender of law and order in Gotham, he descends into the shadow world, on the borderland between good and evil, fighting solely with his martial arts skills and his deeply trained mind to defend the innocent and purge evil. memory of the death of his parents.

In 1992 he put on his cape again to do BATMAN RETURNS, where the watchman Gotham City faced Danny DeVito as the Penguin, who was abandoned as a baby, and who grew up to become a great threat to the city. A new enemy also appears in Bruce Wayne’s way, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwomanwho will use seduction as a lethal weapon.

GEORGE CLOONEY

Actor, director, producer, screenwriter, winner of 4 Golden Globes, 2 Oscars and a BAFTA, he launched his career in 1996 starring BATMAN AND ROBIN. This time, Clooney brought to life a seductive and charming Batman who faces the coldest and most cruel villain: the mr cold, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who goes after the brave caped warriors. The evil mr cold teams up with the toxic Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), to freeze the city and destroy its residents. When everything seems lost, it arrives bat girl to join the heroes in this flawless fourth installment.

CHRISTIAN BALE

The superstar winner of 2 Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar, has played countless characters that will live in the memory of viewers. But, from 2005 to 2011, she performed one of her most commemorative roles: the trilogy BATMAN BEGINS, THE DARK KNIGHT Y THE DARK KNIGHT RISES, directed by Christopher Nolan. On this occasion, a BruceWayne distant and with unresolved personal conflicts, he will have to face villains like Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson), to the joker (Heath Ledger) already bane (Tom Hardy), respectively.

Ben Affleck

This actor, director, producer and screenwriter has had the opportunity to defend the most powerful city and the world on different occasions, playing a BruceWayne Lonely and seeking revenge. In BATMAN VS SUPERMAN: RISE OF JUSTICE (2013), alongside Henry Cavill (Superman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), faces lex luthor, who takes advantage of the enmity between these two titans to sow chaos. And in ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUEwhere he is in charge of forming an unprecedented league of heroes: Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller), to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their terrible intentions.

ROBERT PATTINSON

The last to wear the Gotham City vigilante suit was Robert Pattinson, one of the stars of the moment in Hollywood. In the latest installment of Batman who came to hbo maxPattinson portrays a Gloomy and conflicted Batman, and faces endless mysteries that will lead him to discover the link that his family has with the representation of corruption in his city. The cast is completed by Zoë Kravitz as cat womanColin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano playing The riddle.

These and many more stories of the most famous superheroes of all time are available at the platformthe home of the entire cinematic universe of DC COMICS and where the bat man has his batcave.