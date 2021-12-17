“I’m close to Ron Wesley”

The HBO Max Special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will debut on January 1, 2022 and will bring actors and fans back to a time that is now past, but unforgettable in everyone’s life. Rupert Grint recently shared his emotions about the reunion and also talked about the possibility of returning as Ron Wesley.

Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have moved on with their artistic life but Harry Potter there will always be something special for them. Young Wesley’s interpreter confirmed that, while it was satisfying to see everyone again, he believes that the journey of these characters has come to an end at the right time.

“It’s not something I think about a lot. It’s only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first movie, that those conversations have started,” Grint told ComicBook.com. “It’s nice to see everyone again, it’s very nostalgic, these films have been a huge part of my life and I’m fond of everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it’s been a long time and it’s been a lot of fun, and I think … It’s been 10 years since we shot the last one. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a crazy, hugely fun time. Regarding another movie, I don’t know..I love that character, I feel very attached to him, so yes … I don’t know “ the actor said.

The wizarding world has expanded with numerous prequels to Fantastic beasts, if you haven’t already, check out the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, but who knows if in the future these actors will be able to reprise their roles in the wizarding world somehow. Meanwhile, Grint will appear in the third season of Servant which will debut on Apple TV + il January 21, 2022.