I’m fetch! 10 actors we love and hate based on their roles

Good and evil come together in the cinema, just as there are actors that we love and hate in their different roles. They have moved us, they have moved us to tears, but they have also infuriated and torn us by their betrayals.

The cinema has that, it awakens emotions and feelings in the spectators that are really inexplicable. And even more so when the actors and actresses rise to the occasion.

The versatility of acting lies in that: a performer is not good or bad because of their roles, but because of that bit of evil and kindness that surprises us. That personality that mutates in front of the cameras that allows us to feel complete empathy, or to be in total disagreement with the character.

Hollywood stars awaken a sea of ​​feelings in us, and in this note we remember the actors we love and hate for their different film roles.

1-Robert Pattinson: Harry Potter and The Devil at All Hours

The actor has been the teenage love of an entire generation. And just as his role as Cedric Digory in Harry Potter was one of the most loved by his fans, we cannot say the same about his tape on Netflix.

The film in which he stars alongside Tom Holland shows us a Robert Pattinson playing the role of a pastor who sexually abuses young people. His performance is completely masterful, although, it leaves us totally stunned that it is him.

2-Rachel McAdams: Diary of a Passion and Mean Girls

The star is one of the most chosen protagonists for the romantic classics of cinema. She has starred in films like The Vow, Question of time and Diary of a passion.

However, many managed to hate her for her role as Regina George in Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan’s enemy in the teen comedy tape generates a sea of ​​​​emotions for her viewers. Even though she turns out to be so bad, we still love her.

3- Jake Gyllenhaal: Of love and other addictions and Deadly Scoop

One of the actors that we hate and love depending on his movies, that’s Jake. Just as he can make us fall in love in movies like Of love and other addictions, or Brokeback Mountain, he also shows us the darkest side of him.

The actor plays a photographer willing to do whatever it takes to succeed, even if his values ​​do not coincide at all with our morals. Still, his acting is amazing and he manages to put us in an awkward position.

4- Anne Hathaway: Diaries of a Princess and Locked Down

She taught us how to be princesses when we were just kids and later, she showed us her evil side as a jewelry store robber.

Anne has become an icon of today’s cinema, so her roles go through us to the deepest.

5-Zac Efron: High School Musical and Ted Bundy

We have loved him since childhood when he played the young basketball player who stole Gabriela Montes’ heart. Although he also generated a sea of ​​​​emotions in his role as Ted Bundy.

Zac brought to life the American serial killer who availed himself of the deaths of countless women. We must admit that the role of him is completely disturbing and creepy, something that is not at all related to his sweet Troy Bolton.

6- Will Smith: Hitch specialist in seduction and Suicide Squad

Will Smith is going through one of the biggest controversies of the Oscars, although that does not mean that he is an actor worthy of admiration. Not only because he has enchanted us with his films, with which he has even been awarded, but also because he knows how to make us love him and hate him.

His role as a seducer in Hitch is the complete opposite of his role as a villain in the DC film. Although, is Will Smith really an actor that someone can hate?

7- Keira Knightley: Pride and Prejudice and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Period films have known how to take this girl to the top, and we could easily say that, if alive, Jane Austen found her muse.

Her role as Lizzy in Pride and Prejudice gives us the best of period love, a revolutionary and feminist figure worthy of admiration. Although the other side of the coin is found in her role as a villain in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

8- Hugh Jackman: Logan and Peter Pan

The actor has played Wolverine in all the X-Men films, earning the affection of the public despite being very tough in his character.

However, he also became the pirate Blackbeard in the 2015 Peter Pan film. Along with Levi Miller and Rooney Mara, the actor gave us a new version of the classic tale of the boy who never grew up.

9- Helena Bonham Carter: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Harry Potter

We love her as Charlie’s mother in the film starring Johnny Depp. She, though, is also so versatile that she was able to delight us with her villainous role in the Harry Potter franchise.

ur Bellatrix was marked forever as the villain and cousin of Sirius Black, although that in no way takes away the love we feel for her.

10- Cillian Murphy: Peaky Blinders and Batman Begins

The actor has become the Tommy Shelby of the public. Beloved for his role in the Netflix series, perhaps few remember that he was the acclaimed villain of the first Batman movie.

Giving life to the scarecrow who fights with Christian Bale in the Nolan saga, Cillian began to win the affection of the public from memorable tapes.

