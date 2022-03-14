“I’m fine”: César Bono reappears after strong rumors of his death

Caesar Bonoa film, theater and television actor, announced through his social networks that he is in better health and with this he threw overboard the rumors about his supposed death that appeared recently.

Bondwho is one of the most renowned figures in the 80’s file film and one of the most interesting comedic actors of the 90s and so far from XXI centuryis going through a complicated moment of health, but his life is not compromised.

The actor was admitted to a hospital in an emergency in recent days after a disease was detected. perforation in the duodenumfor this reason he remained in intensive therapy and from then on the rumorsbut also hurtful messages through social mediafor his supposed death, which fell by surprise among his family and friends.

Among them, the producer of the series “Neighbors”, Elijah Solorio, who answered emphatically that this rumor was true with a simple phrase “False”.

With that response, the followers of Bono, who has become well loved for his character in Frankie Rivers in the series in which he acts together with Lalo Spain, Macaria, Mayrín Villanueva, in addition to Manuel “Flaco” Ibáñezthey calmed down.

Said series ended its eleventh season last year and this year they are in their twelfth and thirteenth, so their companions and the public wish the also protagonist of the play a speedy recovery “Defending the Caveman“.

