“I’m fine here. Scudetto? We want to see something!”

Rafael Leao, Portuguese striker, is experiencing the season of consecration with the Milan shirt. The Portuguese talent gave a long interview to The Gazzetta dello Sport where he talked about his Milan, his growth, the big match against Juve and also his future.

“I wasn’t constant before. Maybe I played a quarter of an hour great, then I stopped or did things halfway, I skipped the man and missed the crux. Today I became concrete, I continue in the 90 minutes, I score more and I do more assists. I play for a great team, of course, but I’ve changed the way I approach matches. I am more determined. I know Serie A better, I got the right advice from my and my personal trainer. And I have never lacked the trust of the club, which has always made me feel protected, of my teammates and the coach. “

Leao, Milan, Interview

On Pegs: “He understood me, he knows that with my dribbles and my snatches I can make a difference. Before with me he took great care of the tactical aspect, I was younger and more undisciplined. Now he doesn’t explain much to me, he trusts me, he knows that I do my part even when the opponents have the ball. He tells me “Stay wide and aim the man”: for me everything becomes easier. I also played from first striker and from “10”, I’m ready to do it again if needed, but on the left it’s another thing.

I remember in Pioli Henry? I thank him for the comparison, we are talking about a great champion. But I want to be Rafa, I want to go my own way“

Leao also has some players who inspire him: “Mbappé, Neymar. And in Milan I admired a lot Kaka. “

On the goal scudetto: “We are stronger and more mature than last year. Winning the championship is the goal, we want to see Milan all of the Rossoneri. I’m young, but I feel like an adult on the pitch, and the same goes for many of my teammates. Pioli also repeats it, to me, to Tonali, to Saelemaekers: “You are young only on your identity card”. A tattoo in the case of a championship? Maybe yes, let’s see … “

On the challenges against Juventus And Inter: “Two very important races but not decisive, it is long. With Juve it will be difficult, they are a great team back to scoring points. We must take advantage of the advantage of playing at home, our fans are charging us even if there will be five thousand. We need to win again, we are ready, we know we are worth.

How am I preparing it? I try to understand how I can hurt who I will face based on their characteristics. But I will also let myself be guided by instinct: I dribble, I have been doing it since I was little, it comes naturally to me. “

When asked about his potential, the attacker replied as follows: “This is the Leao that observers talk about when I was a boy. I can still improve, but I can affect the results with my qualities, I’m at a good point on the path. “

On Maldini: “I watched it on TV when I was little, a legend. Now he gives me advice to improve, I feel very lucky.“

On how to play depending on the partner: “With Giroud I know that if I don’t return well to shoot I can serve him with high balls because Oli is very strong in the aerial game. With Rebic we seek more depth, it dissociates very quickly. Everything is fine with Ibra, he scores in every way“

Also, he talked about the challenge between him and Theo Hernandez in speed: “Nice challenge! Playing there is spectacular, he is one of the strongest full backs in the world. I hope to have him next to Milan for a long time“

On the future: “I have another two years on my contract and they are not few. Let’s see, it’s still early, I’m sure I’m fine here“.