“I’m flattered”: Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West’s controversial video where he buries him alive

Pete Davidson reacted to the controversial video in which Kanye West “it kills him” and says he feels flattered. A source close to the comedian assures that he took his recent “appearance” in one of the rapper’s music videos with great humor.

Ever since Pete Davidson started dating kim kardashian, Kanye West has not stopped attacking the “Saturday Night Live” comedian in different ways. This time he took things to the next level with a video that many classified as “violent” and “sick.”

Pete Davidson finds it funny the way Kanye West sees him

The “appearance” of Peter Davidson would have been in the video for the song “Eazy” same in the kanye-west simulates kidnapping and burying the comedian alive. “Everyone lived happily ever after except Skete. You know who,” he said at the end of the video.

After the video clip went viral, a source close to the comedian confessed what Pete Davidson really thinks of Kanye West’s attacks: “He thinks the fact that Kanye included a version of him in the music video is hysterical. He feels almost flattered by all this since he finds it very ridiculous.”, confessed the source to ET.

“He doesn’t feel threatened by Kanye in any way.. She is using this to grow in many ways, including her relationship with Kim, ”continued the source to end by saying that:“ She is turning everything negative into something positive ”.