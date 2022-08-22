‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, the novelty of Jennette McCurdy that you cannot miss

Many of us grew up with episodes of icarlythe series of Nickelodeon that followed a teen vlogger in the 2000s. Miranda Cosgrove interpreted to Carly Y Jennette mccurdy It was her sarcastic friend Sam Puckett. They starred in the youth series, which has now been completely uncovered with the McCurdy’s new book. In I’m Glad My Mom Diedthe actress narrates with hair and signs the most traumatic aspects of his career and their respective childhood and adolescence. Also, as you can tell from the title, it explores the direct link between all his problems and his own mother.

Jennette mccurdy

Before reviewing the situation McCurdyWe take a step back. And it is that Jennette was catapulted to fame when I was just a girl. Specifically, in the 2000s, when she only had eight yearsfirst appeared in Mad TV. later saw his career take off with the interpretation of Sam Puckett in the famous icarly. This came to extend up to six seasons and ended in the year 2012.

But a year later, in 2013McCurdy reprized his role as Sam in a new series, co-starring with Ariana Grande. In Sam & Catthe actress shared the screen with what at that time was a music star in the making for a season. After this, Jennette starred in Betweena dystopian series of Netflix that, just like her acting career, it was paralyzed in 2016.

Now after the death of his mother in 2013 and a long process therapythe actress has published I’m Glad My Mom Died. published by Simon & Schusterthe book went on sale last August 9moment from which has not stopped selling.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy (Carly and Sam on ‘iCarly’)

The book explores moments that marked his life and his career; the control that her mother had over her decisions and the excessive pressure that he received for his part to prosper in the industry. In this sense, we see how women literally pushes Jennette into eating disorders in order to look a certain way. In addition, it describes in detail its Hollywood experiencesyour intimate relationship with Miranda Cosgrove and his sincere envy towards Ariana Grandeamong other things.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McCurdy admits that he waited for the right time to be able to process all your traumas and begin to approach it in a creative way in the book. “If you prematurely embark on something creative that has to do with your own life, you run the risk of overstepping your private boundaries,” she explains. In this sense, he remarks that it was after a 6-year therapeutic process when, having distanced himself sufficiently from the facts, he began to focus on it.

The actress’s story will not only be reflected in the book, but she is also preparing a musical with the same title.

Regarding her future and that of her professional career, Jennette assures that she overcomes write and direct your projects. Although However, does not completely close the door to acting again. “My life is more aligned than ever,” she concludes.

we leave you the synopsis translated from the book below:

Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she followed what her mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She underwent extensive makeovers at home while mom admonished her: “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? Do you think Dakota Fanning doesn’t dye hers? Mom even showered her until she was sixteen while she shared her journals, email and all her income.

In I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all of this in unflinching detail, as she recounts what happens when the dream finally comes true. She cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is shot to fame. Although Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and speaking on her first name to the paparazzi (“Hey, Gale!”), Jennette is plagued by anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, manifesting in emotional disturbances. food, addiction and a series of unhealthy relationships. These problems only get worse when she, shortly after taking on the lead role in the iCarly spin-off Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants.