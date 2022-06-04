“I’m going to destroy you”: Nodal again launched against J Balvin and incidentally responded to Espinoza Paz

Christian Nodal attacked J Balvin and Espinoza Paz for entering the media fight (Photos: Gettyimages//YouTube Christian Nodal//Cuartoscuro)

Christian Nodal again went against J Balvin for the lawsuit that began on June 2 and now took the opportunity to also attack Espinoza Pazwho in the midst of the controversy showed his disapproval of Sonora.

In the middle of the discussion that Christian Nodal and J Balvin have on social networks because the Colombian mentioned that they now had a certain resemblance, but later he made fun of the break between the mariacheño and Belinda, the interpreter of bottle after bottle He did not want to remain silent and launched a new message.

During a short meeting with the press in the Hermosillo AirportSonora, Nodal said he was upset since J Balvin has many more followers that he and those people who did not know him before his fight, now know about him for situations not related to his professional career, something that will affect him.

“That I can’t stand cheek? It is that it is not cheek, literally, there are 50 million people who are not knowing me for my talent, but because of mites of my ex and that because according to how I didn’t get to Medellin and all that, when it was a plane crash, because of things that are not in my power, do you understand me? Then, he’s stupid * the vato, He has no talent and I’m going to destroy him”

The singer was calm and made fun of the situation, but took the opportunity to express his annoyance (Photo: screenshot / Instagram @panicoescenicomx)

He emphasized that despite the fact that they are criticizing him for being angry about the interpreter’s publications In da Gettodoes not intend to stop, because now he has the attention of people who do not know him for his music and want the Colombian to listen to his talent.

On the other hand, during the same meeting with the press, the interpreter of We are no longer nor will we be responded to Espinoza Pazwho expressed his opinion through his Instagram account that in addition to talent, discipline is also important.

commented that it was important respect the work of your colleagues even though it is not to your personal liking, you must also respect the discipline you have put into fulfilling your dreams. He ended up questioning how disciplined he is, and although he didn’t explicitly mention J Balvin or Christian, the latter would have taken it personally.

This was the message that Paz shared on her Instagram (Capture: Instagram/@espinozapaz)

“Hey, tell Espinoza Paz that is not malinchistanot because I live in Colombia, support your race, don’t be stupid *”, Said the Sonoran after launching against J Balvin.

Likewise, he branded the interpreter single and happy of getting into a fight that didn’t belong to him and that, from his point of view, he would have decided to enter the controversy because he lives in Colombia or because he would have a project at the door with J Balvin.

“Everything Espinoza Paz said makes sense, but what doesn’t make sense is that he wants to defend others just because he lives in Colombia, or maybe he has projects with J Balvin. You have to be consistent with everything.because it’s a good message, brothers, but not when I’m in a battle with that asshole * “

Espinoza’s comment arose from this message that Nodal launched (Photo: screenshot / Instagram)

Nodal also mentioned to the press that he hopes to soon release the song with which he will “throw” the interpreter of Bluewell It’s ready; however, he did not want to give more details of the theme he composed.

Initially, Christian had announced that the “shoot” would be launched the night of the June 1the same day the fight began, but has been postponing the time of publication.

The reason why he would be postponing the release of the song would be because he is traveling between different cities due to his concerts. He is currently in Morelia, Michoacán.

