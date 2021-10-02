News

“I’m going to make the worst movie ever,” a fan gives him a hilarious idea

Adam Sandler is still a more or less popular actor today, especially in America, thanks to a decidedly prolific acting and even directing career, despite both being marked by some of the worst films ever released, something that a fan wanted to candidly remind him starting from one of his joke.

Among the several good things he has done Adam Sandler, to stand out above all is perhaps his great interpretation in Rough Diamonds by the Safdie brothers, recognized as intense and masterful almost everywhere. At the time of the nominations at the 2020 Oscars, taken by the confidence of the reviews and the many quality awards received, Sandler joked about his candidacy for the Academy Awards writing: “If I’m not named, I’ll make the worst movie ever“.

That nomination never came and we’re still waiting to see if Sandler will deliver on his promise, but in the meantime a Reddit user and fan wanted to give the actor and director a “precious” idea to make this ugliest movie ever. And it’s hilarious for a reason we’ll reveal to you at the end if you fail to intercept it while reading. Here it is explained:

Adam Sandler plays a personal trainer / shoe salesman named Jack Goodheart, married to Janet Goodheart (also played by Sandler). The two travel to an exclusive resort in Costa Rica to attend the high school reunion to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of graduation, which looks home on the weekend of July 4th, Independence Day. During the event, Rob Schneider (in the role of a terrorist) and his team of henchmen violently break in and take everyone hostage, including Senator Chuck Finley (Terry Crews) and presidential candidate Casey. Fitzpatrick (Maya Rudolph). During the melee, Jack and Janet manage to escape, choosing to use their military experience to save the day. This PG-13 action comedy is called Jacked Up and ends with a lazy jet ski chase in the resort’s river pool. Directed by Dennis Dugan and among the co-stars also Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Luke Wilson, Peter Dinklage and Al Pacino“.

Have you found the key element? No? The plot is a puzzle of different elements of the many films interpreted and shot by Adam Sandler.

