“I’m going to start crying”: Angelina Jolie surprises by accompanying Zahara to college with a relaxed look

Angelina Jolie is a proud mother and that was clear when she accompanied her daughter, Zahra, to the first day of classes at Spelman College, a luxurious university located in the city of Atlanta.

The protagonist of “Maleficent” has become the faithful companion of her adoptive daughter, 17, in this new stage. At the end of July, he was also with her for the high school homecoming party.

In addition to Zahara, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are the parents of five children: Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Maddox currently attends Yonsei University in South Korea.

The simple style of Angelina Jolie to accompany Zahara

Far from the glitz and glamor that characterizes her on red carpet events, Angelina Jolie looked very comfortable in a cotton sweater and baggy black pants to accompany her daughter, who will be in school for three years.

The actress opted for very light makeup, while Zahara wore an olive green v-neck top and blue jeans for her first day at college.

“I’m going to start crying… I haven’t started crying yet, I’m trying to keep my composure,” she said emotionally when asked how she was feeling by Vice President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman.

Angelina Jolie is one proud mama. 🥰 Zahara is off to Spelman College! (🎥: IG, pelotondad214) pic.twitter.com/peLxbx6UH6 — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2022

But Angelina Jolie is not the only one who is happy. Brad Pitt told Vanity Fair earlier this month that he was very proud of Zahara, because she was scheduled to attend Spelman, a women’s college.

“She is so smart. She is going to thrive even more in college. It is an exciting and beautiful time to find her own path and pursue her interests. I’m so proud”, said.

