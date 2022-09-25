“I’m going to tell my teammates to mark me” loose Neymar, Pelé’s record in the sights

The king back in his lair! This Tuesday, Brazil will face Tunisia in a friendly match which will be played at the Parc des Princes. The opportunity for Neymar Jr to approach or equal the record of the top scorer in the history of the Seleçao, held so far by Pelé (77 goals). The Brazilian and Paris-Saint-Germain number 10 told Téléfoot, not without a smile, that he was going to tell his teammates to pass the ball to him so that they could score him. For two years now, Neymar has a new role with the Auriverde selection and evolves like a number 10, surrounded by twirling wingers as he was once.

“God willing…I hope to surpass him. I’m going to talk to my teammates about it and tell them to score me now so I can finally make it happen. he confided, he who will have to score a hat-trick at the Parc des Princes to equal Pelé’s 77 goals.