“I’m going to tell you something Julio César”: Neme sent a live message to JC Rodríguez through a voice message

The meteorologist from Mega, michelle adamcaused controversy in “Mucho Gusto”, after revealing that the CHV animator, Julio Cesar Rodriguezcontacted her from her radio program to talk about the bad weather front that affected the Metropolitan Region on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

“I spoke with Julius Caesar”Adam counted. to which the driver Jose Antonio Nemeanswered: “Oh, no, for this. I’m leaving, your program ends, Monse and Julio César are coming. I am going to La Red to work at Pauta Libre”, he said jokingly and shocked.

Y Karla Constant answered: “Why does Julius Caesar have Michelle’s phone number?”

“They always call me from different radios, not only Julio calls me”excused the meteorologist.

Given this, Neme said that he would send a voice message to his colleague at that time: “I am going to say something to you Julius Caesar, I am going to send you a voice message. With respect”he said, and later, he showed one of his last conversations with the animator of CHV and proceeded to record the audio:

“Julio César Rodríguez, we are here at Mucho Gusto. This is Karla Constant, Roberto Saa, Michelle Adam. I understand that yesterday you burned a leg and we hope you get better, but I want to tell you something: my meteorologist, whom I love very much, just told me that yesterday you called her from the radio”Told him.

And I add: “I couldn’t call her from my radio show because I was talking to you, that’s why the phone rang busy.”.

And when closing he warned him: “Therefore, if you are going to use, to use, to ask Michelle Adam for cooperation, at least you invite us all to have a drink. We are morning friends. We love you Jules. With respect”.