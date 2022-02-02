I’m happy. Between eating and being eaten, I eat »- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The Olympic champion of the 100 returns on Friday to Berlin in the 60 m indoor: With the extraction of the wisdom tooth the right leg, which was a bit in tow of the left, is unlocked

One hundred and eighty-two days later, again Marcell Jacobs. Shorts and tank top, spiked shoes (I didn’t miss those: I put them back 25 days after the Games), the gummy smell of tartan, the shot – bang – in the ears. But, above all, the electric shock of a very short race, the 60 meters indoor compared to which the hundred are a half marathon, the exercise of reactivity and muscles of which European champion: 6 “47, 6 March 2021 in Torun (Poland) , the result being an intermittent neon on the heads of the rivals. Tokyo, I’m on my way. Then, in Japan, what we know happened, the big bang exploded that shattered the hierarchies of world athletics. Marcell Jacobs from Desenzano del Garda, Italy, twice Olympic gold: in the 100 (9 “80) and in the 4×100 with Italian record (37” 50), together with Lorenzo Patta, Fausto Desalu and Filippo Tortu. 182 days ago, it seems like an eternity has passed.

Marcell now to go back to running, as nature creates. Friday on 60 meters, in the indoor meeting in Berlin. Is he still hungry?



More than before! Watching the others busy on the track made me even more desire and motivation.

Six months off is a long time.



Well before returning it was necessary to do a good job: I took the time to work on volume and details, the baggage to take with me in the indoor season.

What have you missed the most over this long period?



Adrenaline. Of that energy that is activated and comes into circulation when I crouch on the blocks and hear the metallic voice of the starter say: in your seats. In training I am strong, but in the race I am capable of pulling out another 50 percent.

The goal in Berlin?



Expect the European record (6 ”42, Dwain Chambers 2009 ed) would be risky. That is the goal of the whole season in the hall: I have to go down by 5 cents. The first race functional to the others: rediscover the sensations, the fluidity of the race, the dynamics. Last year, at the start of indoor competitions, I was much further behind: I was experiencing a new start which I have now totally acquired. Friday in Berlin I don’t set myself a time trial. I aim to win.

He will have a platoon of Germans against him.



Kranz I beat him in Torun, Almas and Ansah-Peprah I know them less. But I am calm, I have no anxieties.

The new Jacobs stepped in to clean up the old negative thoughts. And thought creates.



since January 2021 that I am focused only on my abilities: the expectations of others do not affect me anymore. I am charged as a spring, if I could I would be on the track in five minutes !.

The balance of the training month in Tenerife?



Good. I didn’t have any ailments, with coach Camossi and the team we managed to work well. In the first two weeks we continued the winter preparation, that volume of work that will allow me to keep the intensity of the competitions high. In the other two we dedicated ourselves to the details: technique, explosiveness, step frequency.

From the Canaries, via social networks, interesting chronometric feedback has arrived. We’ll talk about it?



I’d love that. 6 ”net in 60 meters with manual chrono, without blocks. Very good but last year I also did 5 ”94. When you go below 6 ”, however, you know the shape is on its way. 14 ”91 in the 150 meters, which I hate. A very bad test, among other things: I go out of the curve and I find the Bora in my face. Difficult to maintain the set-up … But the best performance ever was in the 120 meters: 11 “and something, I am denied with the numbers, and twice !.

Have you felt the benefits of wisdom tooth extraction?



Oh yes. The right leg, which was a little in tow with the left, was released. I had to reshape the frequencies and learn to control it. The aim of equalizing the two levers achieved: now I run much better.

With Camossi you have decided to leave the start unchanged at the end.



Yes, that is a job that must be done consistently, it takes more time. It was an idea: change the push foot to alternate the solicitation of the legs on the blocks. We will take it back, perhaps.

The new tattoos must also be included in the budget of the trip to Tenerife.



Nine sessions by the tattoo artist, but it was worth it! The five circles, the writing Italy in Japanese font, as on the blue jersey in Tokyo, on the forearm Hercules kneeling holding the Olympic gold, a pagoda with Mount Fuji in the background.

For. Will they serve to impress world champion Christian Coleman, who has returned to racing in 6 ”49 after 18 months of disqualification for skipped doping controls?



I didn’t see him so well: in the middle of the race he lost speed, he was struggling. On the 100 she would have finished in 10 “10. Rather I was impressed by Trayvon Bromell, who raced in 6 ”50 and announced that he has already finished the indoor season.

Do you have any respect for Coleman?



I respect everyone: everyone plays the game like me, everyone cultivates respectable dreams. Coleman, amid the controversy that followed my gold in the 100, had had nice words for me. On the blocks I will greet him, as I greet everyone.

Little Jacobs grow up. Micah Williams 6 ”48 in Spokane, Terrence Jones 6” 45 in Lubbock.



Williams had run the 100 in 9 ”91 at the US trials: I know who, we follow each other on social networks. Jones a question mark: a lot of talent, but something was wrong with that starter in Texas.

When is the first outdoor release expected? L starts again from 9 ”80 in Tokyo.



I don’t know yet, but I will be in the 200s. Depending on the 100 and I will need it to lower my time trial in the half lap of the track (20 “61 ed).

Confess: how many times have you seen the Olympic final?



On social media every time I’ve come across it but lately I’m reviewing the Tokyo 100 in loop with another intention: to relive those sensations to charge me. I wonder: how the hell did I manage that moment …?.

He finally granted an interview to the Telegraph: the Anglo-Saxon press had been the most ferocious after his two surprise golds. First question: is it doped?



It was taken for granted. In reality it was not the first question but oh well. Of course you see someone who is not a favorite win at the Games and a thousand thoughts whirl through your head. No problem. I know who I am, I know where I come from, I know how committed I am to that result. The positive things remain, the negative ones evaporate over time.

Marcell, a little chat. From Friday the man to beat her.



I’m happy, what I’ve always wanted. Between eating and being eaten, I chose to eat: now it is the others who are chasing me. Don’t expect him to win every race between now and the end of the season. But he will be able to arrive first when it matters most.