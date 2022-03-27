“I’m happy”: Geraldine Bazán confirms that she broke up with her boyfriend, after a year of relationship

Geraldine Bazán surprised her followers by announcing that she ended her love relationship with businessman Luis Roberto Murillo, with whom he dated for a year.

“I ended a relationship, you know that I don’t talk about my private life but well, I think that at some point it will be known…”said the beautiful actress in her most recent meeting with the press.

“I am happy, focused on my family, as always, at work, my daughters and that’s it. Suitors because there are always…”added between laughs and the most optimistic without giving more details of the reasons why they ended.

Geraldine Bazán and her daughters

Alexa and Elisa Marie

Photo: Instagram @geraldinebazan

Geraldine Bazán reveals what she is looking for in a man

In the same conversation Geraldine Bazán took advantage of the cameras to give a list of the characteristics that her new prospect should have, because she is not closed to love and trusts that at some point she can leave singleness again.

“I have been independent since I was 15 years old, so of course in my life I want a successful, hard-working, loving man, everything. There is an endless list and it is important that women make this list and that we ask the universe with each and every one of the details that we want for our lives…”, he said.

Geraldine Bazán and businessman Roberto Murillo ended their relationship.

Photo: Instagram

It was in February of last year when the 39-year-old actress, during her birthday celebrations, officially presented her boyfriend with a series of photos posted on her Instagram account. In them she was seen on board a private jet accompanied by several friends and her partner.