“I’m happy, I gave everything I could”

“I gave everything I could. I was really happy of my skiing. I felt that the speed was in the upper part because I was jumping a lot everywhere. I’m sorry for the last part, I felt that maybe in some parts of the track I had a bit of wind against, but that’s something you can’t control. In the end I am happy with my result, because being here at the Olympics after my accident in Cortina was not guaranteed at all. “These are the words of Sofia Goggia, after the silver in the Olympic downhill in Beijing 2022.” It is still a medal. It’s still a great medal. It’s an incredible medal for the condition of the past 20 days. I have always said to myself that if I had managed to pass the test that was given to me after Cortina, this crash, probably the downhill race would have been the easiest part for me. I found incredible strength within me, and I was traveling with some kind of light. I’m happy to have given everything to be here today, I’m happy and grateful to have been able to get another medal, and I’m happy with myself “, added Goggia who won silver 23 days after her knee injury. .

