“I’m happy to be a ‘queer’ character in Marvel”

The Marvel universe has many heroes but little sexual diversity. The LGTBI is still a pending issue of the most successful franchise in cinema today. At the moment, all its protagonists are heterosexual and most of them are men. Nor have there been important secondary roles that have shown other types of realities. Many films have already passed, and the first signs of change are beginning to be noticed. In Eternals, Chloé Zhao introduced the first gay hero to the superhero team. She lived with her partner and even kissed him in one scene. He is, at the moment, the furthest that Marvel has come.







Who seemed to be able to revolutionize this is Tessa Thompson, an actress who has openly declared her bisexuality and who is one of the most combative in Hollywood today. She has not only asked for more women and more sexual diversity in productions, but she has also asked for more women critics and journalists in the promotional sessions for her films, so that the information that she offers about them is also plural. equal and diverse. Thompson also plays a character who is bisexual in the comics, Valkyrie.

In the previous delivery of Thor there was finally no reference to his sexual condition, and in Thor: Love and Thunder, where her character acquires more prominence, she is finally heard lamenting the death of a girlfriend. There is no more than that wink, but it is another step in the representation of the franchise. Although it is a small gesture, the character of Valkyrie and Tessa Thompson have become an icon for the LGTBI community, something that makes her feel "extremely proud".





“I love this character that I know so well, and I think seeing ‘queer’ portrayals in all of their beauty, imperfection, and humanity is something I want to see. Also, I’m selfishly happy to be a part of that representation at Marvel, but the fact that he’s ‘queer’ is just one of the things I love about this character. I like a lot of things about her ”, he tells about the importance of his character in terms of diversity and his desire that he not be a character defined only by his sexual condition, but by many more qualities.

One of the novelties of this new installment in the adventures of Thor is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who here is not only the love interest, but who wields the hammer and becomes a goddess of thunder and leads, along with Valkyrie, the defense of Asgard. In the presence of women as protagonists “it is not the first time that it happens in Marvel”, as Thompson recalls, who gives as an example black widow with “Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson, or all those amazing women of Black Panther”. “It’s brilliant and this has to go on. I feel really lucky to be next to Natalie in this movie and to look anywhere in the franchise and see Brie Larson, Lashana Lynch and all the amazing women that are in the Marvel universe. It’s an amazing and powerful group of talented female partners, so I feel really lucky to be one of those Marvel women,” she adds.

love and thunder It’s the funniest, craziest movie in the cinematic universe, and Thompson reckons most days of shooting were fun, too, as Waititi allowed them to do “a lot of improvisation” in a role he wouldn’t mind reprising in more movies or even series, where Marvel is betting on the heroines in its Disney+ fictions. “I love playing this character, so I would be happy to play her in any context that made sense, of course, but my favorite part of playing her has been meeting a lot of new people, getting to play and being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so I’m excited to see where they take my character,” she explains.

The actress alternates her work in blockbuster films like this one with others in independent films that she also produces, such as Chiaroscuro, where he gave one of his best performances, which is why he believes that movie theaters should have “space for other types of films.” “I love these films and I feel very lucky to be able to make them, and particularly after COVID, where it seems that the future of cinema is still uncertain. Not everyone feels confident about returning to theaters just yet. I think it’s exciting to see these movies on a big screen. I believe in the communal experience of having all kinds of different people together in the movies sharing a collective experience, particularly in these times that feel so disconnected, where it seems like there’s not always a lot of connection and compassion between people on a global scale.” opines.

That is why he makes it clear that “that can never disappear” and that “other films also deserve giant screens and audiences”. “As viewers, if we want to see diversity on the screen, diversity of thought, ideas and representation, we first have to go buy a ticket for the films that are more difficult to see in theaters. Also, I come from the independent film world and go back to it constantly, so I selfishly want people to go see other films as well.”