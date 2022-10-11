“I’m happy to be alive”: Selena Gomez gives herself up

After years of battling illness, depression and anxiety, Selena Gomez has opened up in a new documentary.

The past few years have not been easy for Selena Gomez. The singer has indeed struggled with anxiety and depression in addition to having undergone a kidney transplant. An everyday fight that she tackles in his new documentary My Mind & Me where she shares an in-depth look at the different aspects of her personal life. In the good announcement, we hear the young woman say: “Just be who you are Selena. It doesn’t matter what you do. It’s about who I am, being in tune with where I am. I am happy to be alive. »

So Selena Gomez fans can expect to find out a new facet of their idol, much more personal and in-depth than before. As the synopsis of the film which will be broadcast on the Apple tv+ platform says, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez has achieved unimaginable stardom. But just as she hits a new high, an unexpected turn leads him into darkness. This unique, raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey in a new light. »

Selena Gomez gives herself to an open heart

In this trailer, Selena says with emotion: ” All my life, since I was a kid, I worked. I don’t want to be super famous, but I know if I’m here, I have to do this well. » Asked what stops her most of the time, Selena replies: “I’m not good enough. It’s something I felt a lot growing up. » Justin Bieber’s ex says he uses his influence to be connected to others: “Obviously I’m always here to use whatever I have to help someone else”before concluding : “I’m happier and I control my emotions and my thoughts. More than I have ever been. »