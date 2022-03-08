“I’m in a daze”: Kristen Stewart revealed that she plans to make her directorial debut and celebrated her Oscar nomination with her fiancee

UNITED STATES-. Thanks to her interpretation of Princess Diana in the film spencer, Kristen Stewart He is going through one of the best moments of his career. After being nominated for the Oscar awards for the first time as best actress, the young woman said that she celebrated with her fiancee Dylan Mayer on a golf course. Furthermore, he revealed that he is planning on making his directing debut.

Stewart attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 on Santa Monica on Sunday, March 6, where she served as honorary president of the gala, and spoke about the exciting times that await her in the coming months. “I’m really in awe and incredibly moved and just stunned,” the actress said of her first nomination for the Oscar awards.

“I’ve never gotten a bit close,” he said. Stewartwith respect to obtaining a nomination to the Oscar in the past. the star of spencer revealed that to celebrate the news she and her fiancee Dylan Mayer They went to play golf. “I went with my girls from Neon (movie distributor) and played nine holes in Los Feliz. We all became really good friends, so we said, ‘Let’s hit some balls in little holes,’” she recalled.

New experiences are coming in Stewart’s career

The day before the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022, Stewart revealed in the Santa Barbara International Film Festivalwhere she was honored with the American Riviera Award, which could debut behind the camera soon. “I’m trying to put a movie together right now,” the actress said. Variety had previously reported that the star was working on adapting the memoir The Chronology of Water.

Sunday March 27 Stewart will face Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Olivia Coleman (The lost daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the Oscar awards. The actress, who has great chances of winning the statuette, expressed at the time that “I am very moved and very grateful for the work that she generated” with spencer.