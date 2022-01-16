“I’m in a huge hurricane, it was an ironic phrase”

MILAN – «I caught the virus because I tried to catch it and, unlike many vaccinated people, I made a tremendous effort to get infected. I did it to be able to be in good standing for at least a few months and it wasn’t even easy “, the statements of Marco Melandri, former MotoGP rider and 250 world champion, are discussing, who gave an interview to the portal” mowmag “.

“I had to get infected by necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine as a valid alternative,” he adds. Negative for days, Melandri – who experienced the infection as an asymptomatic – is fine and speaks without hiding of his choice. “Those who get the disease are much more protected afterwards. For me the green pass was and remains a blackmail: I will only use it for work and if I have to accompany my daughter. I am willing to use it only for what is strictly necessary. Let it be clear that I have nothing against the vaccinated, as I have nothing against the unvaccinated. I am against violations of freedom ».

Ended up in the storm for his statements, with the Undersecretary of the Interior Carlo Sibilia who had already assured that the police would verify what had happened, Melandri reversed, explaining that he had been misinterpreted.

«I am back in a huge hurricane, for a joking, ironic phrase born when I found myself talking to a negative person who told me he had been in contact with a positive. I would never go anywhere with someone to get infected, nor would I ever recommend it to the worst enemy. I’m sorry if my words have been misinterpreted ».

