I’m in one of the happiest moments in life

The video of the confession

“I’m fine, I’m in one of the happiest moments of my life”. These are the words of Britney Spears who, after a long time, turns directly to her fans again through a video posted on Instagram. Fans of the pop star, worried both for her state of mental health, but above all for the protection of her father James Spears, had recently poured into Britney Spears’s profile, asking for reassurance about her, assuming that she was not the same singer. to publish videos and images with her boyfriend on social media. To aggravate the situation there is still the question of the personal and economic protection of his father James, extended for now until February 2021. Britney Spears, in the video, tried to reassure everyone on the conditions, but the appearance and facial expressions of the body, coupled with the dubious timing of the release of the movie, did not convince the fans, with the #FreeBritney movement continuing to demand more freedom for the singer. Even Beba Rexha, the American pop star of Albanian origins, wanted to comment on the post, stating: “Britney I love you so much, you are an angel. I hope you are well and happy”.

The new choreography for fans

After a few hours, with a particular timing, two more posts from the pop star appeared on Britney’s profile. In the first, the singer publishes two photos taken 3 months apart, one of which last weekend, and one relating to the summer season. The caption that refers to the fact that they were photos taken with months of difference, combined with the type of shot, also similar in the previous posts, inflamed the fans again. The second post reinforces this position, with the singer immortalized in the typical living room where she shows her musical choreographies. The caption of the post refers to how important it is to dance, not only for the thousands of fans, but also for themselves. The woman’s movements and face still worry fans, who fail to register what Britney has become, “a subject with brain activity of a person in a coma,” as claimed by her lawyer in recent weeks.