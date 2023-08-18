I’m in summer…! Tokischa wants milk and dog food for his ‘show’ in Panama

The company True Company insists that the requests are infrequent. There are prohibitions here.

“‘I’m sick…in heat/I’m looking for a dog to trap/Hey!, you’re…in heat/Who’s looking for a trap dog’…”. Hey, there’s a lot of commotion about Tokisha’s next performance in Panama.

access our website

And the thing is that the famous Dominican and close friend of Madonna will appear in Plaza Amador on October 28, which will be pre-Halloween. His tour is called “Popola Presidente” and also features guest stars. rather!

Let me tell you that the company True Company has made it known that the artist is – apparently – quite eccentric in his requests. As he has already done in other countries, especially in Ecuador, he will ask for dog food and milk, several liters of milk, like 20, and flowers.

The dog’s food will be there when he performs his song “Bitch” on stage. Ok!

In regards to ticket sales for their “shows”, True Company highlighted that they were selling well so far, they were 30% of ticket purchases.

Let us recall that in Ecuador some videos were seen on social networks where the artist sang for a small audience, sitting on chairs, but this has been denied by her official photographer. rather!

Significantly, in Ecuador Tokischa Requested to tour the entire city, visit the women’s jail and meet with the LGTBIQA+ community in that country. Could it be that he will do the same here?