“I’m in the worst shape of my life” [FOTO]

The quarantine has hurt everyone, not only mentally – since stress has skyrocketed for everyone – but above all on a physical level, since in order to do something, anyone who improvised himself as a chef and baked pizzas and desserts one day yes and the other as well. So it also happened to Will Smith, who in the latest Instagram photos showed photos in which proudly flaunts some bacon.

For his roles and in general in his life, Will Smith has always been particularly attentive to his physique, showing even in the most critical situations muscles and sculpted abs, even if they took a back seat when fans focused on the effect. that his hilarious performances made on them.

In this case, his body becomes the protagonist of many of his posts on Istagram. In one of these, the actor also expressed how much he loves this version himself too, but that she wants to feel better and get back in shape. “This is the body that drove me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing in the pantries. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins… that’s it! I’ll get in the best shape of my life! “ and at this point he also sponsors his collaboration with You Tube in which he will use his body and his desire for well-being to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has launched a real catchphrase and other men, like him, have proudly displayed their bellies, such as Chris Spencer and Eric B. Robinson jr.

