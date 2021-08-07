News

“I’m learning to be normal”

The only direct reference to Jamie Spears, father of the best known Britney, came from Sam Asghari, companion of the singer. “It is important to know that I have no respect for anyone who tries to constantly monitor our relationship, throwing obstacles in our way. As far as I’m concerned, Jamie is a jeer. I will not go into details, because I care about our privacy, but at the same time I have not come to this country so that I may be forbidden to express my opinion and my freedom,” wrote the Iranian model, to whose words Britney Spears he followed his own, more cryptic ones.

“I can’t believe that this performance of Toxic go back to three years ago. I’ve always loved being on stage, but I wanted to take some time to learn how to be a normal person. I love enjoying the little things of everyday life», wrote on Twitter the singer, protagonist since last Friday of the documentary Framing Britney Spears. In production, desired by the New York Times the history of the singer, her rapid rise, the bad treatment that the media have reserved for her, finally the collapse and the legal guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears. It was following the decision of the court, to allow the father to control every aspect of his private, that the pop star decided not to perform. No more. But this, online, has kept quiet.

“Each person has his own story and his own perspective on the stories of others. We all have wonderful and different lives,” she merely tweeted, “Remember, it’s not important what we think we know about the existence of others. Our supposed knowledge is nothing compared to what a person is really experiencing».

«Framing Britney Spears» and the fury against Justin Timberlake

“Framing Britney Spears”: the new documentary on the #FreeBritney movement


