I’m mostly under 19

CATANZARO 40% of Calabrians, mostly children and young people up to 19 years old, did not receive the third dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, while without the first dose they are 13% of Calabrians. These are some of the data that emerge from the latest report on vaccinations in Calabria edited by the region’s Civil Protection: the report, published on the portal www.rcovid19.it, is updated as of April 4. With reference to the third dose, therefore, the report explains that 60% of Calabrians are “covered”: the age group in which Calabrians are most vaccinated with the third dose is 70-79 years (82%), followed by 60-69 years (78%) and over 80 (76%), while the age group in which Calabrians were vaccinated less with the third dose is 5-19 (21%). Overall, 721,167 Calabrians were vaccinated with the third dose out of a population of 1,785 million. From the report, then, it emerges that the Calabrians who took the first and second dose are 82% (85% counting the vaccinated with the single-dose Janssen): here too the most “discovered” age group is 5-19 years ( 61%), the most “covered” is the age group 70-79 years. Finally, the report of the Regional Civil Protection notes that the Calabrians who have done at least the first dose are 87% (the “peak” is the over 80 age group with 90%, compared to 68% of the age group 5-19 years). (redazione@corrierecal.it)