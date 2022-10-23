“I’m nervous”: Rihanna confides for the first time on her big comeback on the occasion of the Super Bowl

The news made her fans jump: Rihanna will indeed make her return to the stage after several years of absence. Accustomed to doing things big, it is within the framework of the Super Bowl that the singer will perform her greatest musical successes. A challenge and not the least for the star.

Some know Rihanna as a businesswoman at the head of several brands such as Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin or Savage x Fenty, but others see her above all as a singer who has left her mark in the world of music. Diamonds, Work, Unfaithful… So many titles that marked his early fans, who continue to demand his return to music. The reason ? It’s been more than six years since Robyn Rihanna Fenty, her real name, put her artist cap aside to devote himself to his life as an entrepreneur.

Indeed, the singer seems to particularly appreciate her new responsibilities far from the world of the fourth art. Companion and fulfilled mother, Rihanna took time before making her comeback on the front of the stage. To the delight of his fans, we are on September 25 when the star makes a big announcement: she will perform the show at halftime of the next Super Bowl. She succeeds Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, who performed in the previous edition.

Rihanna opens up about her return to the stage after years of absence

It’s a huge challenge and not the least for Rihanna to come back in music during the Super Bowl. But how does she feel now? This is a question that the teams of TMZ asked him this Tuesday, October 4 during a trip to the city of Los Angeles. “I’m nervous”she thus recognized in front of our colleagues, before specifying that she is all the same happy to find her audience and her first passion. For its part, the NFL must inevitably rub its hands following the great return of Rihanna since, according to the American press, the sale of tickets to attend the event has jumped from the famous announcement. Proof that the pretty Barbadian still causes so much sensation…