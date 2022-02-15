“I’m no vax, but ready to skip Wimbledon”

“Would I be prepared to sacrifice participation in competitions like Wimbledon and the French Open for my position on the vaccine? Yupthis is the price I am willing to pay. “This was said by the number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic in a BBC interview on his stance on covid vaccines.

The 20-time Grand Slam test winner was expelled from Australia last month after the government canceled his visa for his vaccination status. Djokovic said he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country to play the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19. However, the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, personally canceled the 34-year-old Serbian’s visa on the grounds that his presence could fuel “unrest” and foster no-vax positions. “I have never been against vaccinations,” Djokovic said, confirming that he had vaccinated as a child, “but I have always advocated the freedom to choose what to put in your body“.

In a wide-ranging interview, the first since he was held in Melbourne in January and then deported, Djokovic retraced the story. The Serbian hoped in vain for changes to the protocol: he hoped, in essence, that vaccination was not an essential requirement. Now, in a sporting context that must adapt to the pandemic, he reiterates his intention to “play for many more years”. The vaccine, however, could remain a fundamental requirement to compete in several countries and the 34-year-old from Belgrade does not seem willing to compromise: “Because the principles underlying the decisions that affect my body are more important than any title or other. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as possible. “

No to the vaccine, therefore, even if the decision is not final “because we are all collectively trying to find the best possible solution to put an end to Covid”. “I’ve never been against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to make a great effort to manage this virus and hopefully see an end.”

More than 10 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered, and about six out of 10 people globally have had at least one dose. Despite this, Djokovic says he doesn’t have enough information on the “vaccine”.

“Millions of people have taken it and are still struggling with Covid around the world. So I take this very seriously “, he said in response to criticism from those who judged his behavior before his departure from Melbourne to be superficial.

So, back to the Australian parenthesis: “I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia,” he said. “It wasn’t easy.” His medical exemption request was filed anonymously and was accepted by two independent Australian panels. However, there was a separate statement that included an error and would spoil the entire process.

“Absolutely, the visa declaration mistake was not made deliberately,” Djokovic said. “It has been confirmed by the Federal Court and by the Minister of Immigration in Australia himself. So, in reality, what probably what people don’t know is that I wasn’t expelled from Australia because I wasn’t vaccinated or because I have broken any rules or made a mistake in my visa declaration. The reason I was deported from Australia was because the Immigration Minister used his authority to cancel my visa based on his perception that I could create anti-vax sentiment in the country or city, which with which I do not completely agree with “, concluded Djokovic.