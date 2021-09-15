“I’m not afraid to be sexy”

After the overwhelming looks of the last few days, Megan Fox says that “Not afraid” to look sexy

Megan Fox she knows how to draw attention to herself, perhaps a little provocatively, but there is no doubt that the actress and model’s looks do not go unnoticed at the social events she participates in (or posts on social networks). It became famous to the general public for the saga of Transformers, Fox, born in 1986, achieved fame thanks to the television series Hope & Faith, but he also starred in films such as Jennifer’s Body and in the franchise of Ninja Turtles, without forgetting his part (albeit short) in the famous comedy New Girl.

Unforgettable is his revelation in 2009 when he claimed to be bisexual and revealed that he believes that we are all from birth and then “We make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society”. His historical relationship with the actor Brian Austin Green officially ended in 2020 when the actress filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences”. Now Megan Fox is in a relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, a relationship that she defines herself “Overwhelming like a tsunami”. And it is with him that he walked on the red carpet of the MTV VMA, in a nude look who left his sculpted physique in full view. A provocative dress chosen by her partner, as revealed by the 35-year-old actress.

She then appeared alone at the great social event of Met Gala, wearing a fiery red dress and fake bangs, a look that ignited fans’ spirits and boils. On the red carpet, Fox allowed herself some interviews and answered several questions, including the one about the social pressures of being considered a sex symbol of Hollywood, to which he replied: “I’m not afraid of being sexy. An intelligent woman also knows how to arm her beauty… there is nothing more dangerous and powerful than this. Instead of rejecting him, I’m happy to hug him and be sexy “.