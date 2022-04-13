“I’m not afraid to repeat it. He is the best player in history…”

Many criticize Cristiano Ronaldo for his ego! But the Lusitanian has nothing more to prove. He has won everything in his career and is considered by many to be the best player in history (the GOAT).

Only, Ronaldo does not really need the opinions of each other. He himself sees himself as the best player of all time and clearly revealed it in December 2017 in Paris after his 5th Golden Ball.

“Common, it will never be! At the beginning of my career, my goal was to win a Ballon d’Or. When I arrived in Manchester, when I saw what a turning point my career was taking, I said to myself that it would not be impossible. I felt I had the potential to do it, the Real Madrid striker told France Football. I didn’t want to stay among those who only won one. Given my potential, my talent and the effort I was putting in, I knew I could have more.”said Cristiano Ronaldo first

“I don’t see anyone better than me”

Hey yes, you heard it right! Ronaldo stands above everyone. The Lusitanian trivializes the comparison with his sworn rival, Lionel Messi and forgets the prowess of Diego Maradona, Pelé, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho.

“I won a Ballon d’Or before Messi. Then he passed me by winning four in a row. I don’t hide from you that I was sad and angry then. I went to award ceremonies and never won.

At one point, I was even demotivated. I no longer wanted to come. Being there for the photo didn’t interest me, he conceded. And then, little by little, thanks to the support of those close to me, I told myself that everything in life had a beginning and an end. And that in football, it was the end that counted, not the beginning. I have been patient.”adds Ronaldo.

“I don’t see anyone better than me. No footballer does things that I cannot do myself. There is no player more complete than me. People have the right to prefer Neymar or Messi.

But I insist: there is no one more complete than me. (…) You will say that I have the boulard… But, when you are at the top, it is normal that you are criticized. (…) I am the best player in history, in good times and in bad times.concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.

