“I’m not afraid to repeat it. He’s the best player in history…”

A hard blow for Celine Dion and her many fans. Celine Dion has been in forced rest for many months now, limited by spasms that prevent her from getting back on stage. The singer has, once again, had to postpone her concert dates.

With a lump in his throat, tears in his eyes, Celine Dion finally broke the silence. This Friday, April 29, the time of a video relayed on social networks, the singer gave her news, she who put her career on hold due to health problems. Pained, the 54-year-old Canadian star has unfortunately announced the postponement of his European tour to next year.

“We’re back there again. I am so sorry, saddened to be forced to postpone the shows once again. The first time it was because of the pandemic, this time it is my health that forces me to postpone the shows of my European tour (…).

The good news is that I still feel a little better. But it sure isn’t going fast enough and that’s super frustrating for me. My doctors follow me. I receive treatments. But I still have muscle spasms,” explains Celine Dion.

“Recovery is taking much longer than I thought. But I have to be in good shape, in good health so that I can give 100% of myself on stage because that’s what you deserve.

The interpreter of titles “All By Myself”, “So That You Still Love Me” and “My heart Will Go On” then add: “I’m doing the best I can to get back into shape as soon as possible. And know that the many messages of love and support you send me are part of my medical treatment. It helps me enormously. Thank you so much for all the love.”