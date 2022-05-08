“I’m not afraid to repeat it. I played with Neymar, Ronaldinho and against Cristiano but…”

During the previous gathering of the France team last March, Kylian Mbappé had decided to boycott the marketing operations of the Blues, refusing to lend his image to certain brands.

Something to annoy the boss of the FFF, Noël Le Graët, who wanted to make an update on the thorny subject during a long interview with L’Equipe.

“I was not there. But I got him on the line and I thought at one point he was going down. But he surely had his lawyer with another telephone… As a result, he didn’t come down.

In this case, what makes me happy is that I gathered the other players in Marseille (on the occasion of France-Côte d’Ivoire) to find out what they thought.

Then, in Lille (for France-South Africa), Hugo Lloris, on behalf of my friends, came to see me to tell me: “Don’t change anything. There must be perfect equality of bonuses between the players. It lasted ten minutes. confided Noël Le Graët.

Then, the president of the FFF put pressure on the PSG striker, who simply will not be paid if he refuses to participate in operations.

“Regarding Mbappé, I will soon meet his lawyer to discuss”, he said. “If Mbappé does not accept the operation, he will have no money, that’s all. Players get 30% of what FIFA gives. Lloris is a respectable man.

Varane, too, told me: “President, we don’t want to change.” Perfect equality. We’re not talking about money. For his lawyer, the contracts with the players were supposedly obsolete. It’s not true. But, I repeat, what reassures me is the general attitude of the players.

And Kylian, frankly, I don’t play fake ass, I really like him. I think he respects the Fed. Football is not an individual sport”. The message has the merit of being clear.