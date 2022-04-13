“I’m not afraid to repeat it. Lionel Messi is good, but…”

How to measure the admiration that Karim Benzema has for Ronaldo Nazário? Well, in addition to identifying him as the best footballer of all time, he put him forward as the only striker he would accept as a substitute for without any problem.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, he didn’t have to stay on the bench when they coincided at Real Madrid because they understood each other wonderfully practically from the start. And with Lionel Messi, he was able to share without problems because the Argentinian genius has never occupied the position of centre-forward.

However, if he was going to be a partner of R9, then maybe he should have acted more in relief or changed position (hook) to be able to take advantage of the Brazilian’s strength.

Of course, it was Benzema himself who made it clear that if he had been in his team, it wouldn’t have been a disadvantage for him to be the Phenomenon’s replacement.

“Ronaldo, I said it and I repeat it, it is my model. The only striker for whom I would agree to be on the bench is him. It made me love football.”underlined Benzema, according to remarks (2021) collected and translated on the official channel of ESPN FC.

For me he (Ronaldo) is the most complete striker. A model to follow. If you want to learn something about the centre-forward business, you have to watch R9.

It’s a reflection that perfectly sums up the tremendous fascination the current Real Madrid captain had for him and will always have for the best 9 in history.

Despite all he has accomplished in his professional career, KB9 will never put himself on the same footing as his idol. The respect is total.