“I’m not an arbiter, I’m an arbiter” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Turin, 39, the referee of the San Siro crime has chosen his path as a boy on the advice of an uncle. Described as scrupulous and serious at work as in the field, much appreciated by the top referees. Today he will be at the Sassuolo-Cagliari Var of the Italian Cup

Marco Serra, the referee in the storm, was a footballer for a short time. As a boy he quickly lost his passion and, when an uncle threw him there: “Why don’t you be a referee? Instead of laughing, he took it seriously. I wonder if he regrets that choice today. Turin, 39, Serra in normal life works in a company that deals with financial services. Colleagues tell him how a serious and scrupulous guy, at work – which he never thought of leaving even when he became a top referee – as on the pitch. His mantra has always been clear: I am not a referee, I am a referee. He said this one day while speaking to some young aspiring referees: he also recommended analytical and technical preparation, and great application in the preparation of matches. All fundamental aspects, which however – as demonstrated by the unfortunate episode of Milan-Spezia on Monday 17 January 2022 – are not enough to protect a whistle with the wrong trill.

Serra comes from the Turin section. He has made up his ranks, no referee can avoid him. First match in 2001: Cit Turin-Cenisia, Youth category. Then the so-called die, between unlikely fields, insults and the temptation to tell oneself who made me do it. He never asked that question. And when on 26 September 2021 he returned (by scooter, home area) to Grugliasco to direct Cus Torino-Resistenza Granata, group A of the province of the Piedmontese capital – as part of the initiative of Alfredo Trentalange, president of Can, to bring the referees on the suburban fields – he said: Arbitrating in the Third category was like a journey into memory. That day, remembers Fabrizio Zecchi, coach of the Resistance Granata, Serra state super nice and helpful: no arrogance or authoritarian methods, but a lot of dialogue with players of obviously much lower level than those with whom he usually deals.

Serious and applied, humane and a bit of a philosopher, Serra (was?) Much appreciated by Trentalange for his character and aptitude for work. These are also the qualities that led him to make his debut in Serie A on 2 December 2018, in Frosinone-Cagliari, and to referee, among other things, AC Milan three times before the San Siro crime: Milan-Cagliari 3- 0 on 1 August 2020, Milan-Spezia 3-0 on 4 October 2020, Milan-Cagliari 4-1 on 29 August 2021. Three matches and three AC Milan victories. Never any problem. Indeed, for the Rossoneri Serra was almost a good luck charm. Almost.

Career controversy? Very few. One in May 2015 when inexplicably canceled a goal at Juve Sabia against Bassano in the Serie B playoff play-off. Another one when, as fourth official, he had Gasperini expelled in an Atalanta-Sassuolo because he had talked too much. This year we hardly remembered him just for a penalty – the second – perhaps generously granted to Napoli against Bologna (3-0, last 28 October). But these are normal things for any referee.

For Serra now there will be a stop. Before, today at 17.30, to make a passage to the Var, sitting in the Lissone plant to monitor Sassuolo-Cagliari of the Italian Cup. He had already been appointed before the scandal and it was bad to lift him from office, also because, they swear in the palace of the whistles, Marco is a good referee and a very good boy. Even those of Milan have noticed, who did not want to rage. In short, Serra’s life and whistles will continue. It is enough just to have the patience that he did not have at the damned 92 minute of Milan-Spezia.