I’m not going to change the way I play basketball.

MEMPHIS, Tenn – The Golden State Warriors didn’t sit well with the NBA’s affirmation of not lowering Draymond Green’s flagrant foul 2, which he committed in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I’m never going to change the way I play,” Green said after Monday’s practice. “He’s gotten me this far. He’s given me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

After Green’s ejection in Game 1, the Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke said his play, which ended with Green hitting Clarke in the head and grabbing his jersey, was not surprising. Clarke maintained that he had seen Green make plays like that throughout his career.

Green said he wasn’t surprised by Clarke’s comment and won’t let it faze him. “My reputation is a badge of honor,” Green said. “Not everyone can earn that reputation.”

Green was suspended from Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after scoring a flagrant four points in that postseason. Asked if his ejection on Sunday felt similar to his egregious one in 2016, Green added that “every year feels similar to me. Nothing has changed my entire career.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and point guard Stephen Curry cautioned that while they don’t want Green to change his game going forward, he needs to play with some care to avoid committing two more flagrant points that would result in a suspension.

“Unfortunately, yes, he has to be aware of that,” Curry said.